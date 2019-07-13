Zane Mularski of Spokane shot a sizzling 4-under-par 68 during Thursday’s first round of the annual Banner Bank Junior Invitational golf tournament at the Walla Walla Country Club and cruised to victory Friday in the boys 15-18 division.
Mularski held a seven-shot lead over Ephrata’s Jacob Rawley when play began Friday on the 6,574-yard par-72 course and maintained a comfortable victory margin as both he and Rawley shot 5-over 77s during the second and final round of play.
Mularski’s 68 proved to be the only sub-par round of the tournament, and he completed 36 holes of play at 1-over-par 145.
Rawley, meanwhile, narrowly hung on to second place in the field of 20. His 152 final tally was just one shot better than Tommy Beason of Kennewick and Matt Jones of Spokane, who tied for third place at 153.
Beason and Jones both began the 10 shots off the pace after first-round 78s. Their identical 3-over-par 75s on Friday were the best 18-hole scores during the second day of play.
John Kim of Yakima matched Mularski and Rawley Friday with a score of 77 that left him alone in fifth place at 156.
In the girls 15-17 age group, Angela Park of Pasco took the top spot at 149, two strokes better than Darby Rickel of Spokane.
Park and Rickel shared the lead at 2-over-par 74 following Thursday’s play on a course playing at 5,301 yards. But Park’s second-round 75 proved to be the best round of the day in her division.
It was two more strokes back to Kathryn Crimp of Ellensburg. Crimp began the day just one shot behind the co-leaders but turned in a 78 Friday to finish at 153 for the tournament.
Pomeroy’s Deana Caruso put on a second-day charge with a 4-over-par 76. But she began the day eight strokes off the pace and had to settle for fourth place in a field of 19 at 158.
Ben Jones of Spokane claimed the boys 12-14 age division title by nine shots over Drew Frei of Richland. Jones carded 18-hole scores of 76 and 77 for a 153 winning tally while Frei turned in back-to-back 81s to finish 162.
Dillon Schrock of Spokane carded a pair of 84s and finished third in a field of six players at 168
And in the girls 12-14 group of just four players, Jillian Hui of Kennewick shot 1-over-par 145 for 36 holes with rounds of 73 and 72 for a 12-shot victory over Jillian Breedlove of Pasco. Breedlove shot 80 Friday on the 5,000-yard course after a first-round 77 to finish at 157.
Milton-Freewater’s Carson Chester finished tied for 14th in the boys 15-18 division with Evan Harvill of Burbank at 172. Harvill had rounds of 81 and 91 and Chester shot 84 and 89.
Cameron Hutchinson of Walla Walla carded 86 and 87 and finished in 16th place at 173.
In the girls 15-17 division, Chase Caruso of Pomeroy followed up a first-round 91 with an 88 Friday and finished in 12th place at 179.
Walla Walla’s Hallee Yaw made the biggest step forward during Friday’s round. She began the day in last place after a first-round 105 but improved by 14 strokes with a 91 during her second round to move up to 17th place.
There were no area entries in either the boys or girls 12-14 divisions.
Banner Bank Junior Invitational
At Walla Walla Country Club
Friday’s Results
Final Round
Boys 15-18 Division
Par-72, 6,574 Yards
Zane Mularski, Spokane68-77—145
Jacob Rawley, Ephrata75-77—152
Tommy Beason, Kennewick78-75—153
Matt Jones, Spokane78-75—153
John Kim, Yakima79-77—156
Clayton German, Kennewick81-79—160
Evan Johnson, Richland82-79—161
Tyler Anderson, Richland80-83—163
Rylan Simanton, Kennewick82-82—164
Braden Rew, Richland84-81—165
Joe Hays, Pasco85-81—166
Dyllan Clark, West Richland84-84—168
Caden Martinsen, Spokane81-90—171
Evan Harvill, Burbank81-91—172
Carson Chester, Milton-Freewater83-89—172
Ben Schmidt, Liberty Lake88-84—172
Cameron Hutchinson, Walla Walla86-87—173
Luke Gorham, Kennewick86-90—176
Kyle Oldson, Richland91-86—177
John Kokskinen, Kennewick89-91—180
Girls 15-17 Division
Par 72, 5,301 Yards
Angela Park, Pasco74-75—149
Darby Rickel, Spokane74-77—151
Kathryn Crimp, Ellensburg75-78—153
Deana Caruso, Pomeroy82-76—158
Nicole Propheter, Heppner82-77—159
Taylor Mularski, Spokane85-78—163
Charlotte Bloom, Spokane81-85—166
Paige Sommerville, Pasco90-77—167
Libby Bloom, Spokane90-83—173
Tatum York-Bennett, Kennewick86-88—174
Rachel Ball, Yakima86-88—174
Chase Caruso, Pomeroy91-88—179
Avery Arnold, Chewelah96-88—184
Yesenia Nunez, Pasco96-89—185
Makena Nyby, Pasco93-102—195
Dabne McGuire, Richland97-99—196
Hallee Yaw, Walla Walla105-91—196
Caden Kight, Mead102-96—198
Ross Bromley, Spokane101-102—203
Boys 12-14 Division
Par-72, 5,838 Yards
Ben Jones, Spokane76-77—153
Drew Frei, Richland81-81—162
Dillon Schrock, Spokane84-84—168
Brandon Coates, Richland87-85—172
Joel Martinez, Pasco87-87—174
Shawn Stewart, West Richland98-91—189
Girls 12-14 Division
Par-72, 5,000 Yards
Jillian Hui, Kennewick73-72—145
Jillian Breedlove, Pasco77-80—157
Jaime Dwight, Pasco90-94—184
Brooke Bloom, Spokane93-91—184