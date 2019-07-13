Zane Mularski of Spokane shot a sizzling 4-under-par 68 during Thursday’s first round of the annual Banner Bank Junior Invitational golf tournament at the Walla Walla Country Club and cruised to victory Friday in the boys 15-18 division.

Mularski held a seven-shot lead over Ephrata’s Jacob Rawley when play began Friday on the 6,574-yard par-72 course and maintained a comfortable victory margin as both he and Rawley shot 5-over 77s during the second and final round of play.

Mularski’s 68 proved to be the only sub-par round of the tournament, and he completed 36 holes of play at 1-over-par 145.

Rawley, meanwhile, narrowly hung on to second place in the field of 20. His 152 final tally was just one shot better than Tommy Beason of Kennewick and Matt Jones of Spokane, who tied for third place at 153.

Beason and Jones both began the 10 shots off the pace after first-round 78s. Their identical 3-over-par 75s on Friday were the best 18-hole scores during the second day of play.

John Kim of Yakima matched Mularski and Rawley Friday with a score of 77 that left him alone in fifth place at 156.

In the girls 15-17 age group, Angela Park of Pasco took the top spot at 149, two strokes better than Darby Rickel of Spokane.

Park and Rickel shared the lead at 2-over-par 74 following Thursday’s play on a course playing at 5,301 yards. But Park’s second-round 75 proved to be the best round of the day in her division.

It was two more strokes back to Kathryn Crimp of Ellensburg. Crimp began the day just one shot behind the co-leaders but turned in a 78 Friday to finish at 153 for the tournament.

Pomeroy’s Deana Caruso put on a second-day charge with a 4-over-par 76. But she began the day eight strokes off the pace and had to settle for fourth place in a field of 19 at 158.

Ben Jones of Spokane claimed the boys 12-14 age division title by nine shots over Drew Frei of Richland. Jones carded 18-hole scores of 76 and 77 for a 153 winning tally while Frei turned in back-to-back 81s to finish 162.

Dillon Schrock of Spokane carded a pair of 84s and finished third in a field of six players at 168

And in the girls 12-14 group of just four players, Jillian Hui of Kennewick shot 1-over-par 145 for 36 holes with rounds of 73 and 72 for a 12-shot victory over Jillian Breedlove of Pasco. Breedlove shot 80 Friday on the 5,000-yard course after a first-round 77 to finish at 157.

Milton-Freewater’s Carson Chester finished tied for 14th in the boys 15-18 division with Evan Harvill of Burbank at 172. Harvill had rounds of 81 and 91 and Chester shot 84 and 89.

Cameron Hutchinson of Walla Walla carded 86 and 87 and finished in 16th place at 173.

In the girls 15-17 division, Chase Caruso of Pomeroy followed up a first-round 91 with an 88 Friday and finished in 12th place at 179.

Walla Walla’s Hallee Yaw made the biggest step forward during Friday’s round. She began the day in last place after a first-round 105 but improved by 14 strokes with a 91 during her second round to move up to 17th place.

There were no area entries in either the boys or girls 12-14 divisions.

Banner Bank Junior Invitational

At Walla Walla Country Club

Friday’s Results

Final Round

Boys 15-18 Division

Par-72, 6,574 Yards

Zane Mularski, Spokane68-77—145

Jacob Rawley, Ephrata75-77—152

Tommy Beason, Kennewick78-75—153

Matt Jones, Spokane78-75—153

John Kim, Yakima79-77—156

Clayton German, Kennewick81-79—160

Evan Johnson, Richland82-79—161

Tyler Anderson, Richland80-83—163

Rylan Simanton, Kennewick82-82—164

Braden Rew, Richland84-81—165

Joe Hays, Pasco85-81—166

Dyllan Clark, West Richland84-84—168

Caden Martinsen, Spokane81-90—171

Evan Harvill, Burbank81-91—172

Carson Chester, Milton-Freewater83-89—172

Ben Schmidt, Liberty Lake88-84—172

Cameron Hutchinson, Walla Walla86-87—173

Luke Gorham, Kennewick86-90—176

Kyle Oldson, Richland91-86—177

John Kokskinen, Kennewick89-91—180

Girls 15-17 Division

Par 72, 5,301 Yards

Angela Park, Pasco74-75—149

Darby Rickel, Spokane74-77—151

Kathryn Crimp, Ellensburg75-78—153

Deana Caruso, Pomeroy82-76—158

Nicole Propheter, Heppner82-77—159

Taylor Mularski, Spokane85-78—163

Charlotte Bloom, Spokane81-85—166

Paige Sommerville, Pasco90-77—167

Libby Bloom, Spokane90-83—173

Tatum York-Bennett, Kennewick86-88—174

Rachel Ball, Yakima86-88—174

Chase Caruso, Pomeroy91-88—179

Avery Arnold, Chewelah96-88—184

Yesenia Nunez, Pasco96-89—185

Makena Nyby, Pasco93-102—195

Dabne McGuire, Richland97-99—196

Hallee Yaw, Walla Walla105-91—196

Caden Kight, Mead102-96—198

Ross Bromley, Spokane101-102—203

Boys 12-14 Division

Par-72, 5,838 Yards

Ben Jones, Spokane76-77—153

Drew Frei, Richland81-81—162

Dillon Schrock, Spokane84-84—168

Brandon Coates, Richland87-85—172

Joel Martinez, Pasco87-87—174

Shawn Stewart, West Richland98-91—189

Girls 12-14 Division

Par-72, 5,000 Yards

Jillian Hui, Kennewick73-72—145

Jillian Breedlove, Pasco77-80—157

Jaime Dwight, Pasco90-94—184

Brooke Bloom, Spokane93-91—184