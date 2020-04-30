Contact courses
Contact local golf courses for tee times. Each of the local courses can be reached at their pro shops.
The Walla Walla Country Club, which is currently only allowing members to play (no guests), recommends registering online through the foretees link on its website, wallawallacountryclub.com/Golf_Shop_Information. The pro shop number is 509-525-1562.
Contact Veterans Memorial at 509-522-7059, or email Chris Repass at cmrepass1@gmail.com if no one’s in the pro shop.
Wine Valley Golf Club can be reached at 509-525-4653, or reserve a tee time at winevalleygolfclub.com.
Milton-Freewater Municipal can be contacted at mfgolfcourse.com, or the pro shop at 541-938-7284.
Touchet Valley Golf Course in Dayton can be reached at 509-382-4851.
A full list of course restrictions can be found at golfallianceofwashington.org, and on many golf course websites.