Ramon Montoya won the Veterans Memorial Men's Club Championship with a two-day total of 136 on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Dakota Baker finished second with a two-day gross of 140, followed by Ed Barragar at 152, Tom Morrison at 155 and Lupe Perez 162.
In net play, Bruce Pemberton and Terry Willsey tied for first with a 141.
Jim Greene was third at 143, with Don Peterson fourth at 144 and Dennis McKee, Dom Garza and Dennis Early tied for fifth at 147, and Onie Bloomberg and Spencer Cordeiro tied for eighth at 148.
In Sunday's gross skins, Trent Fowler eagled the 16th hole, Early birdied the 17th, and Baker birdied the fifth hole.
In net skins, Peterson eagled the fifth hole, and Bloomberg eagled the first .
Early also won the deuce pot on the 17th hole.
Baker was closest to the pin on the six, Sonny Smith was closest on the 12th, and Dan Thigpen on the 17th.
concluded today and Ramon Montoya won the gross title with a two day total of 136. Dakota Baker was second with a 140. The net crown was shared by Bruce Pemberton and Terry Willsey with a three under total of 141.