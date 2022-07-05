MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course is hosting the Milton-Freewater Open 2-person bestball tournament has been pushed back a week to Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17.
Graduated tee times start at 8 a.m. both days.
Contact the golf course at 541-938-7284 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.