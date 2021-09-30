MILTON-FREEWATER — The Superintendents Revenge tournament scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3, at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course has been rescheduled for Oct. 17.

Also, the M-F Municipal course will be closed between 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, due to a funeral at Shockman Field.

All players will have to be off the course by 1 p.m., and the course will re-open on graduated tee times beginning at 3 p.m.

