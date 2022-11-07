MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course will be missing three holes for four to six weeks as the City of Milton-Freewater replaces the liner in the irrigation pond on the course.
Work began on Monday, Nov. 7, which is taking the fifth, 17th and 18th holes out of play during the project.
Milton-Freewater Municipal has pro-rated green fees to reflect the number of holes still in play. Tee times are still required each day, players need to call the course, 541-938-7284, for scheduling tee times and information on playing availability.
