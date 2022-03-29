MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course has upcoming events that will affect public play.
On Friday, April 1, the Mac-Hi Invitational Golf Tournament will be held and all public play must be finished and off the course by noon, and will be closed for the remainder of the day.
The Milton-Freewater Golf Club Kick-Off Tournament is Sunday, April 3, on graduated tee times between 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and the course will remain open to the public on graduated tee times.
The four-person scramble has a $20 entry fee plus green fees, sign up at the pro shop.
Weather permitting, greens aerification is set on Monday and Tuesday, April 4-5. Players will need to call Wednesday morning, April 6, after 7 a.m. to check on course availability and schedule tee times.
Call the course at 541-938-7284 for more information.
