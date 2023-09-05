Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 10, will host its annual P.E.G. Cross Country Scramble beginning with a shot gun start an 9 a.m.
The course will be closed to the public as tournament play gets going, but is expected to reopen on graduated tee times that afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
Four-person scramble has every member of a team attempting each shot, and they get to select one on which to continuing playing as a group.
The field will be limited to 20 teams.
The playing fee for those without a course pass is $40 per person — for pass holders $30.
For more information, contact the course at 541-938-7284.
