Registration is underway at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, 301 Catherine Avenue, for its 43rd annual Elks Tournament to be held Saturday, Aug. 12, with participants expected to start teeing off round 8:30 a.m.
The format is four-player scramble with participant, per person, costing $40 along with a greens fee at $15 (only $5 for season pass holders) — and that includes lunch nearby at the Elks Lodge, 611 North Main Street, after the tournament.
Raffle and silent auction will also be held with net proceeds benefitting Meadowood Speech and Hearing Camp in Weston, Oregon.
For more information, contact the course at 541-938-7284, Jerry Hardy at 509-520-1385, Jim Devore at 509-386-9300, Cliff McReynolds at 541-561-0489, Linda Valdez at 509-520-4073, Cory Thacker at 509-520-9694, or Holly Krenzler at 509-540-5991.
