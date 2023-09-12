Sergo Hernandez, of College Place, shot a hole-in-one Monday, Sept. 11, at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course as he aced its 98-yard par-three Hole No. 12, the course reported.
It was the second hole-in-one for Hernandez in his three years of playing.
The shot was witnessed by Dan Lamberton, of College Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.