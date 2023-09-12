Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course reported its P.E.G. Cross Country Scramble, held Sunday, Sept. 10, had 44 players participating among 11 teams with net proceeds supporting the Pat Gillette Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
The four-person scramble had every member of a team attempting each shot before selecting one on which they would all continuing playing.
Gross scoring, not factoring in handicaps, was bested by the team of Jeff Bishop, Carl Wheeler, Michael Wog and Cody Norton with a collective 49 that was five strokes ahead of Matt Litchfield, Troy Ensunsa, Eric Waller and Herry Ariola.
Net scores were topped by the team of Dennis Darnold, Tim Reger, Vince Ruzicke and Logan Parker with a 43 that was two up on Keith Walters, Tony Strikzelcyk, Connor Gilbert and Geovani Armenta.
