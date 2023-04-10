MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course will have the Milton-Freewater Golf Club Kick-off Tournament on Sunday, April 16.
The four-person scramble has graduated tee times from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and the course will remain open for public play. There will be a gross and net payout.
Players must be a member of the Milton-Freewater Golf Course in "good standing," with paid club dues. Sign up at the pro shop.
