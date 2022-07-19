MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater American Legion Post 24 has its Legion Classic two-person scramble slated for a shot-gun start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.
Cash gross and net prizes, as well as lap prizes on every hole, will be awarded in men's and mixed flights. The prize fund will consist of 60 percent of entry fees, minus expenses.
There is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize as well.
Entry fee is $40 per player plus green fees, with a 6 p.m. Thursday deadline. Complimentary beverages will be provided. Power cart rentals are available.
Milton-Freewater Municipal will be closed to public play from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and will re-open on graduated tee times.
For more information and to register, contact the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course pro shop at 541-938-7284 or Barney Barcroft at 541-938-5649.
