Mike Wog, of Walla Walla, recaptured the All-City Golf Championship on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course as he finished the 74th annual two-day tournament with a five-stroke lead atop the overall leaderboard.
The 2023 All-City title was the second for Wog, who returned to victory after Jeff Neher had taken four in a row.
Among the 132 locals separated into three different divisions this year, Wog was the only participant to break par in both 18-hole rounds.
Wog, who was in the Championship Division with 38 competitors, ended up scoring 10 birdies while shooting par on another 21 holes against only five bogies.
Chris Mehl shot an even 72 each day, and he came away as runnerup after a tie for sixth place with Cory Spencer heading into Sunday.
Wog finished the first round, Saturday on the Walla Walla Country Club course, with a 2-under 70 that matched Jorge Martinez — only one stroke back of frontrunner Dakota Baker.
On their heels, in a fourth-place tie at 71, were Neher and Carl Wheeler.
But a stellar second round by Wog, who cut one stroke on his final back nine, left the rest of the field in the dust.
Factor in United State Golf Association handicaps, Wheeler bested net scores of the Championship Division with Zach Armijo one back.
Meanwhile, the Open Division had 57 players split into a pair of flights.
Flight 1 featured Bill Boggs taking the fewest strokes among its 28 competitors, two ahead of Nick Stanford, and the second had Chris Long leading its 29 with Hunter Meyers only one shot back.
Handicaps scores for Flight 1 had Andrew Adams victorious, one ahead of Barry Wofford, while Morgan Erwin bested the second group with Ron Bull trailing by two strokes.
As for the Senior Division, with 37 players, Jeff Wright bested gross scores with both Bruce Murr and Ronnie Smith four back while Bill Fleenor topped net as Kenney Beck trailed by three.
