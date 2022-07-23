Coaching little kids in baseball the last six decades has Walla Walla native Dwayne Headley 80 years young now.
He first dabbed in the perennial fountain of youth in 1961, just filling in as a Little League coach for some friends of his brother, and he has kept at it ever since.
“That’s what keeps you young,” Headley said.
Even as he has been retired from everyday work the last 20 years, and he is now a great-grandfather, Headley continues to teach little kids baseball and turn his annual bunch of 9-12 year olds into a team.
He’s never seen much sense in stopping.
“Once you draft a 9-year-old, you want to see them finish,” Headley said. “By the time they’re 12, you’ve already got another group of 9-year-olds that’s just getting started.”
Friday, July 22, was his turn to be the kid.
His favorite big league team, the red-hot Seattle Mariners, had invited him to their huge stadium so they could honor him for his decades as a Little League coach.
On hand was a sold-out crowd 45,290 — the biggest yet this season at T-Mobile Park.
While a 14-game winning streak approaching the longest in team history had brought them out for an evening clash with division rival Houston, their attention went to Headley during the fourth inning when he was recognized for his six decades of Little League coaching.
Wearing his Mariners shirt and his Little League team cap, he stood from his seat to receive flowers and gifts and salute the crowd.
The whole night was a thrill.
A loyal fan for years now, he would catch a game in Seattle each summer while out west to umpire the state Little League tournament.
Headley may have gotten a share of the Seattle spotlight Friday, but he was also jumping at the chance of a first-hand look at the M’s.
“It’s always great to see the Mariners play anyway,” Headley said. “It’s an exciting deal.”
Headley had only gotten the invitation Monday, making the trip out west a bit of a surprise for the family and friends who could join him, but they were still brimming with joy.
One of his daughters, Shelley Headley Broxson, circulated news of what was happening with a post on social media Tuesday morning.
Her messages were quickly shared by others with hundreds expressing their elation and leaving comments.
Several also shared their fond memories of his service to the community.
“So proud of him,” Broxson said.
Headley first coached Little League in 1961 when one team just needed somebody to supervise the kids for a few days while the usual guys went on vacation.
Already knowing Dwayne Headley as friends of his brother, they turned to him.
“They go to me, saying ‘We know you like sports — can you coach our team for us while we’re gone?’” he said 60 years later, recalling the story. “That’s what got me started.”
His one little stint as a substitute introduced him to the happiness that can come from youth sports.
Headley has never stopped serving as a Little League coach, guiding one generation of youths and then their kids a few decades later.
Along the way, he and his late wife Janet, who just passed away eight months ago after 60 years together, raised three daughters and saw them start families of their own.
The year Headley retired from wholesale food distribution, together with with his friend and fellow longtime coach Scott Richard, he explained that they were simply focusing on their other line of work.
“Little League is our real job,” Headley quipped at the time while ending his 40 years at Bur-Bee Company, which also used to sponsor his team.
He still savors coaching.
“I quit working so I could have more time to coach.”
