Some know Lewiston, Idaho, broadcaster Mike Tatko as the voice of Lewis Clark State College baseball.
Others see him as the man behind the mike for livestream presentations of Walla Walla Community College women's basketball.
Or as the brother of WWCC women's basketball coach Bobbi Hazeltine.
Tatko vividly remembered his first Walla Walla call.
"It was January 26, 2008," Tatko said. "It was audio only - similar to a radio broadcast. We beat Big Bend, 66-58.
"Sean McKillip spearheaded the whole thing," Tatko said. "Joe Oertel did some (broadcasts) with me at first, then I got looped in with Sean."
Tatko said the local livestreams are important to all of Warrior Nation.
"Games streamed over the internet was something used to get kids from outside the area," said Tatko, who has broadcast high school basketball since 1993 and LCSC baseball since 1999. "It's hard for parents to get to games, especially on weeknights. It's an amazing service."
Video found its way into the equation at the 2009 Northwest Athletic Conference championships in Kennewick.
"We were the only ones doing it," Tatko said. "Lower Columbia had radio, Columbia Basin had radio, and Lane had radio. It was great fun to be able to do that."
One of Tatko's fondest WWCC memories was witnessing and calling a conference championship in 2010.
"It was a huge thrill," Tatko said. "While we had a lot of people in the crowd, we had alumni chatting (online) during the game."
Tatko has also enjoyed his frequent post-game interviews with his sister, especially after WWCC career wins No. 300 and 400.
"To talk to her after those milestone wins was great," Tatko said. "The milestone wins are special. If you do this long enough, you're going to win some games. She's proven that over the years. Every time we win, she sends a couple players up to interview.
"I'd do it regardless of record," Tatko said. "I jump in the car and drive down knowing we have a chance to win every time out. I rank Walla Walla higher than the Lewis Clark State experience because of the family ties that I have."
Tatko took a moment to highlight McKillip's importance.
"He sets everything up and I sit down and talk," Tatko said. "Sean deserves a lot of the credit. There are some nice tools he's brought to it."
So it is probably no surprise then that Tatko sees Walla Walla as a second home.
"I look forward to basketball every year," Tatko said. "I love being a part of community college basketball. I've met a lot of great people. It's fun to be a part of."