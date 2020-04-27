MILTON-FREEWATER — Two golfers recorded holes-in-one at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course on Saturday.
Jeff Mahan aced the 122-yard, par-3 11th hole using his pitching wedge.
It was witnessed by Mike Reinland, Drew Mahan and Mike Murphy.
And Carl Wheeler then had the first-ever hole-in-one on M-F Muni's fifth hole.
He used his driver to ace the 300-yard, par-4 hole. It was Wheeler's fifth career hole-in-one in 31 years of playing golf.
It was witnessed by Kelsey Kramer, Jeff Neher and Jeff Bishop.