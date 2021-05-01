UNION, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's softball team dropped both end of a fast-pitch doubleheader here on Friday, April 30.
The host Bobcats won the first game, 15-7, and the nightcap, 11-1.
Madi Perkins hit a three-run home run in the first game for the Pioneers. Nichole Rencken added a homer and a double, and Lexi Montgomery hit an RBI two-bagger.
Darby Rhoads, Caitlyn Barnhart, and Kayla Chaney had two singles apiece for Mac-Hi.
Montgomery stole three bases in the game. Rhoads and Rikki Mark stole one each for the Pioneers.
Rencken homered again in game two. Montgomery had two singles while Rhoads, Mark, and Perkins knocked one apiece. Mark also doubled and Perkins was credited with a sacrifice.
Chaney and Rhoads both had a stolen base in the second game for Mac-Hi.
"Our bats were hotter in the first game," Mac-HI coach Russ Vera said. "The second game, we played defense better. It was 4-1 until the bottom of the fifth when Union’s bats were simply finding the gaps.
"Two tough losses when it was just one bad inning a game that cost us," Vera said. "There was a lot of good things that happened that the scores do not reflect."