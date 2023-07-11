MILTON-FREEWATER — Two-day, two-person bestball action is scheduled for this weekend at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course with the M-F Open taking place Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16.
The deadline for entry is Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m.
Each participant is charged an entry fee, which includes daily greens fees and costs $80 (only $60 for season pass holders).
Both days will have graduated tee times starting around 8 a.m.
The bestball format has both members of a team playing each hole with only the lower score tallied.
M-F Open also had side games.
For more information, call the course at 541-938-7284.
