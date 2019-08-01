STANFORD, Calif. — Olympic champion Ryan Lochte made an emphatic return to competition Wednesday, swimming the fourth-fastest time by an American in the 200-meter individual medley during a time trial at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Stanford University.

“I’m back, Woo!” Lochte proclaimed in his opening remarks on the pool deck at Avery Aquatic Center after qualifying for the U.S. Olympic trials with the time of 1 minute, 57.88 seconds. “It’s been a long three years but it’s good to be back, get on those blocks and race again.”

Lochte is entered in the 100 butterfly, 100 and 200 backstrokes and 200 and 400 IM this week, though he hasn’t decided which he events he will focus on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.