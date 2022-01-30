David Wagner, a 1993 Walla Walla High graduate, added to his long list of wheelchair achievements with his ninth Australian Open Quad Doubles title in Melbourne, Australia, last week.
Wagner teamed with Great Britain's Andy Lapthorne to defeat Sam Schröder and Niels Vink of the Netherlands in the final, 2–6, 6–4, (10–7) to win the title.
Wagner grew up in Walla Walla, playing basketball for the Blue Devils before a spinal cord injury in 1995 left Wagner paralyzed from the mid-chest down.
He started playing wheelchair tennis in 1999, and by 2003, was the world's top-ranked player.
He currently lives in Chula Vista, Calif., where he trains at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.