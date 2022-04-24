Brand new to the Walla Walla area is the Walla Walla Valley Rodeo Team.
Established in January 2022, the team was created to provide local junior high- and high school-aged kids an opportunity to gain experience in rodeo, make friends, and much more.
The team will be hosting its first annual rodeo at the Milton Freewater Pioneer Posse riding grounds from April 29-May 1, where people can watch a variety of rodeo competitions.
The event was set to take place at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, but due to recent weather conditions in Walla Walla, the fairgrounds are too wet for rodeo action.
The events will kick off Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
The weekend will also include a silent auction to help raise funds for the club, food vendors and local boutiques.
Saturday and Sunday’s rodeo events will start at 8 a.m.
The entire weekend is free of charge to the public.
Sunday morning will include a church service at 7 a.m., prior to the day’s events.
The competition will bring in roughly 250 competitors from across the state from both junior high and high school rodeo associations.
Fans who attend will get to see a variety of events, including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying.
The junior high division, which includes fifth- through eighth-grade members, competes on Friday, while the high school division will be participating on Saturday and Sunday.
Members compete within their division, so fifth graders could be going up against eighth graders, and high school first-years against seniors.
Kids competing in the weekend events will be trying to earn their spot at the national event at the end of the season.
Every state has a junior high/high school rodeo association within their state, so members of the Walla Walla team are part of the Washington State High School Rodeo Association.
They also all hold a membership to the National High School and Junior High School Rodeo Association.
There are four rodeo events that members can compete in during the fall and four in the spring.
When competing in an event, the kids accumulate points depending on how they place in their events. At the end of the season, they travel to the state finals, where they all compete for the top four positions in their state advance and compete in the National High School Rodeo.
This year’s National High School Rodeo will be held in Gillette, Wyoming, Kacey Gartner, one of the Walla Walla Valley Rodeo Team’s founders, said.
Gartner, along with other parents and lovers of rodeo alike, formed the group as a non-profit organization to be able to produce a rodeo for youth in the valley.
All profits from this event will go toward supporting the team members.
Money raised will go to renting an indoor facility during the winter so that the kids can practice their skills and improve their rodeo knowledge year round.
To help mitigate the multitude of costs that accrue for organizing a rodeo, the team has been collecting sponsorships to raise money.
Funds raised will also go toward livestock costs, facility costs, judges and announcers for the competitions, and many other expenses required to ensure a successful event.
Since the team started out with nothing in the bank account and many expenses to pay, team members were asked to pay a membership to join the team.
Kids have also been out asking various local businesses if they would like to sponsor the team to help fund the nonprofit.
“We have some amazing businesses here in Walla Walla that are so excited to support the kids and sponsor them,” Gartner said.
Sponsors of the team are advertised on the Walla Walla Valley Rodeo Team’s Facebook page, as well as through sponsor flags and banners around town.
The kids on the local team are excited to take part in the upcoming competition, including high school junior Brody Pingree.
Pingree has wanted take part in rodeo since he was a little kid, he said, and enjoys the people-aspect of the sport more than anything.
“The people, the environment, the friends more than anything,” Pingree said, when asked what he enjoys most about competing in rodeo. “It’s really a rodeo family — a family away from home — which is really nice.”
He originally joined the rodeo team with his best friend, and really treasures the opportunity to do the sports he loves and make friends and memories along the way.
Pingree, although knowing he wanted to do rodeo for as long as he can remember, began the sport three years ago when he entered high school.
The club is perfect for those with any level of experience, as it aims to include those from all rodeo backgrounds.
Gartner and her husband, Chance, both competed in rodeo professionally and have two children who grew up in rodeo, she said.
Although her kids grew up in that atmosphere and have parents with experience, not every member does.
“We have kids of all ages, which is a huge part of why we wanted to create this local club,” Gartner said. “We knew we had kids who needed knowledge and some help with rodeo and we would love to provide that from those who have done it professionally.”
Having well-trained mentors to teach the kids the ropes has been important for the team — to provide them coaching and more hands-on experience.
“Rodeo is such an unnoticed sport,” Gartner shared. “There’s a lot of accountability for these kids. The fact that they want to do it and show up, be a part of it, and do all the work…it creates such a great work ethic in the youth right now.”
Practices are Mondays and Wednesday each week so kids can get various types of roping experience and prepare for hopefully many more annual rodeo events in the Walla Walla Valley.
