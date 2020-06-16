Longevity is defined by Merriam-Webster's dictionary as "a long duration of individual life," and "long continuance."
This could apply to several local sports officials of the past and present including Bill Fleenor, Rick Jaggars, Mike Kyles and George Gillette.
Fleenor worked 2,016 games, six state tournaments, and "many" regionals between 1981-2011 and stepped away from assigning in 2019. He officiated his first varsity game at Waitsburg with fellow legend Bill Hof in 1985.
One of Fleenor's self-said highlights was toting the whistle at the 1997 state tournament in the Kingdome. He recalled working a semifinal contest between Mercer Island and Prairie, a game that featured Gonzaga Bulldogs to-be Dan Dickau and Zach Gorde, and MI star Fred Brown, Jr.
"It was a great game," Fleenor said. "Mercer Island went on to win the title. In those days, if you worked a semifinal, you couldn’t work a final. It was a great honor to make the top six."
Fleenor began calling collegiate games in 1991, i.e., community colleges, Eastern Oregon University, and Whitman. He moved up the ranks three years later and worked contests in what is now known as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
"Back then it was Seattle Pacific, Western Washington, Western Oregon and others," Fleenor said. "That got me heading over the mountains to work numerous times at Seattle Pacific and Western Washington."
Another one of Fleenor's signature moments was working opening-round games in the NCAA Division II tournament hosted by Northern Montana.
"We didn’t get paid much back then but we got a real nice watch," Fleenor said.
Fleenor said he was very lucky to have worked high school games with some "great partners."
"Early on it was Hof, Jim Birdsell, Lon Olson and Allan Oliver," Fleenor said. "Later it was Brian and Jason Richard, Mike Gregg, Bill Boggs and many others. Nobody has been as lucky as I have been to work with (NCAA and former Tri-Cities referee) Dick Cartmell.
"Officiating is great challenge and working for great coaches is fun," Fleenor said. "I had the opportunity to work for Jim Thacker (Wa-Hi), Wayne Gilman (Ferris), Frank Teverbaugh (Columbia Basin), Pat Fitterer (Eisenhower) and Ed Pepple (Mercer Island). All of them are in the state basketball Hall of Fame."
Fleenor also discussed the local evolution from two- to three-man teams.
"Our Blue Mountain association was the first league to adopt three-man crews," Fleenor said. "It took a lot of work and arm twisting, but (former Prescott athletic director) Jack Smiley and myself didn’t stop until we got three-man crews. It worked so well and the B League teams loved it. The state eventually followed suit.
"I can't imagine what it would be like today with only two officials," Fleenor said. "Lots of injuries and lots of early retirement."
Jaggars started his umpiring career in 1978. He had played or coached until that time, but said he had nothing to do that spring — a feeling he had not encountered since the age of 10.
"I knew the game very well, but knew nothing about umpiring," Jaggars said. "I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time. I started working Milton-Freewater and Pendleton American Legion games that summer after learning the basics that spring in high school baseball in Oregon."
Jaggars began umpiring college baseball in 1984.
"I soon advanced to working games at Washington State, Gonzaga, Whitman, and Whitworth, as well as the junior colleges in the East Division of the (Northwest Athletic Conference)," Jaggars said. "Shortly into the '90s, I was fortunate enough to be assigning the games at WSU, Gonzaga, Whitworth and Whitman."
Becoming a permanent Pacific-10 Conference and West Coast Conference staff member "was the next progression," Jaggars said. Crew chief designation was the following advancement, Jaggars said.
"I could not begin to thank all the colleagues who taught me along the way," Jaggars said. "The list would be immense. We all learned from each other in those days.
"Today the NCAA does an outstanding job of teaching umpires so that no matter where the game is being played, it is played with the same umpire mechanics around the country," Jaggars said.
Jaggars retired from teaching in 2003 and became the Blue Mountain Baseball/Softball Officials Association Commissioner.
"That job entails assigning baseball and softball umpires for high school games in our area," Jaggars said. "I have held that position since then."
Jaggars also took over as the baseball assigner for the NWAC East Division and Lewis Clark State College in Lewiston.
"It has been an amazing avocation," Jaggars said. "I could fill multiple books with the experiences, anecdotes, and stories about partners, coaches, players and fans. I would not trade those 35 years I umpired for anything.
"Bridges built, friendships, and trust developed is inherent in the art of officiating," Jaggars said. "Being seen by the right people, conducting yourself with honor and fairness, and always trying to do your very best no matter what level of game or talent of the players is part of the joy of officiating. Having fun doing it can separate the best from the average."
Jaggars concluded be saying this is a time "when the totality of sports officiating needs lots of help nationally in improving our numbers, recruiting new members, and continuing to evolve as officials in our communities."
Kyles' foray into officiating was "through a side door" while attending high school in Seattle.
"I refereed several intramural and YMCA games by default because no one else was willing to get yelled at," Kyles said. "I had everyone fooled that I knew the rules."
Kyles recalled enrolling in several coaching and officiating courses as part of his degree program at the University of Washington.
"I discovered that I enjoyed blowing the whistle and calling balls and strikes, although coaching was where my ambitions were focused," Kyles said.
Kyles was hired by the Athena-Weston School district and moved to Athena with his wife in 1976 to embark on a career in education, and coaching baseball and volleyball.
"It was during my second year at Weston-McEwen that I was approached by Dave Lavender, athletic director at Pilot Rock, with the offer to join the ranks of the Blue Mountain Basketball Officials Association," Kyles said. "As just so happened, my fall was taken up with volleyball and my spring with baseball. Since my winter was open, I decided 'What the heck, why not give basketball a try!' Hence began a 43-year career as a basketball official.
"Commissioner Walt Roloff, George Gillette, Pat Gillette, the Perkins brothers, Pat Kelly and many other brother officials mentored me and helped me advance up the ranks," Kyles said. "The fellowship and camaraderie of the officiating brotherhood is what draws me back each year."
During the early years, the Blue Mountain Association serviced schools from Joseph to Heppner, Kyles said. "Some of my fondest memories involve the long trips over the Blue Mountains to referee (at) Joseph, Enterprise, or Wallowa — usually three officials to work three or four games in two-person crews," Kyles said. "The travel with your partners was a great way for a rookie ref to learn a lot about the game, the importance of teamwork and, in many ways, life in general."
Kyles was getting a full slate of varsity games after three years, and was well on his way to what he feels has been a successful career.
"I have been fortunate to have worked a multitude of district and state playoff games, seven state tournaments and two championship games," Kyles said. "During my 43 years with the Blue Mountain Association, I have served as Milton-Freewater/Athena area rep, training officer, and president for about 20 years. I'm always looking for ways to improve the game for the players and officials."
Kyles, like Fleenor, was instrumental in moving Oregon toward instituting three-person officiating crews.
"A letter to the OSAA requesting the adoption of three-person crews resulted in the formation of a committee of athletic directors, coaches, administrators, and officials to plan and implement the move," Kyles said. "Three-person crews have been in effect for about six years throughout the state."
Kyles decided to “cross over to the dark side” and give umpiring a try in 1990 — after 14 years of coaching baseball at Weston-McEwen.
"Right from the start I knew it was the right choice; no field maintenance, no long practices or bus rides!" Kyles said. "Go work your game and go home. My thanks to Rick Jaggars and Ed Neilson for getting me involved and getting me ready to work varsity games right out of the shoot."
Kyles has always loved the game.
He now believes he could remain involved for many more years.
"I have served as the Blue Mountain Umpire Association president, rules interpreter and on the Oregon State Baseball Committee for 10 years," Kyles said. "In a 29-year umpiring career, I have worked Babe Ruth and American Legion, multiple high school district tournaments and state playoff games, nine Oregon State Championship Finals, and was selected as the Umpire of the Year in 2001."
Officiating has been a great pastime and diversion, Kyles said.
"It has helped to keep me involved in sports and working with youth, keep me fit and provide a sense of humility, and by putting my integrity to a test every time I step on the court or diamond," Kyles said.
Gillette launched his officiating odyssey doing junior high basketball during his junior year in high school. It continued through his senior year at McLoughlin High School (1967-68).
"Like a lot of former high school athletes, I also worked Little League baseball, Pony League, and Babe Ruth during the summers," Gillette said.
Gillette called intramural basketball during his freshman and sophomore years at Whitman.
"Three games a night for a dollar a game," Gillette said. "Most likely, I was overpaid!"
Gillette started umpiring high school baseball in 1969. High school basketball followed in 1970, and high school football in 1971.
"Over the past 50-plus years I have been blessed to work two state baseball championship games, five state football championship games, and six state basketball championship games," Gillette said, "(and) numerous district, state quarterfinal, and state semifinal games in all three sports."
Gillette — commissioner for the Blue Mtn. Basketball Officials Association since 1997 — said he had aspirations of becoming a professional baseball umpire in his early 20s.
"I attended Al Summer's School for Umpires in Daytona Beach, Fla., in the spring of 1972," Gillette said. "I had the opportunity to work a few games in the Northwest League that same year, but was not able to land a contract to continue on that quest.
"The experience at the school, and the umpiring at that level, had immeasurable positive aspects to all of the sports that I officiate," Gillette said.
Gillette talked about being inspired and mentored by the likes of Walt and Myrlon Roloff, Bob and Allen Perkins, and Jerome Shockman, "and many more, too numerous to mention."
But he added that there are three other individuals who he owes his love of athletics and officiating to — older brothers Mich, Rich and the late Pat Gillette.
"Mick started officiating after me and Rich was and is smarter than the rest of us — since he never started officiating," Gillette said. "But the most influential and inspiring member (was) my brother Pat. For those who knew Pat, I do not need to say anything; for those who never knew him, he was bigger than life — as a person, and as an outstanding sports official."
Gillette said he owes his career to Pat's leadership and wisdom.
"He told me, 'When it (officiating) becomes work, and not fun, it's time to get out," Gillette said. "So far, it's still FUN."