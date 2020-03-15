Several local student-athletes, along with some coaches, in basketball, wrestling and swimming, have been recognized by their respective leagues.
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE
Walla Walla High School came away from the basketball, wrestling and boys swimming seasons with Blue Devils named All-MCC.
Michael Cornia led the Wa-Hi basketball boys with his first-team honor as well as a defensive team selection, while Dylan Ashbeck made second team.
The Wa-Hi girls got Rian Clear on their All-MCC First Team, and Emmalynn Ogden on the defensive team.
MCC wrestling coaches put Wa-Hi senior Annelise Whitaker on the girls all-league first team, and classmate Nayeli Flores on the second team.
Jake Humphrey wrestled his way onto the All-MCC Second Team.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi boys swimming team took several honors.
The All-MCC First Team has Collin Gabriel representing Wa-Hi for both the 50 freestyle and the 100 free, along with Brennan Creason for the 100 breaststroke.
Second team honors went to Luke Bona for the 100 butterfly, and he also joins Gabriel, Jackson Owen and Luke Matlock in the 200 freestyle relay.
Honorable mentions went to Matlock in both the 50 free and the 100 free, as well as Oskar Erikson for the 100 breaststroke.
Matlock and Erickson also received honorable mentions with Gabriel and Zach Juhnke as a relay for both the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle.
GREATER OREGON LEAGUE
McLoughlin High School saw basketball players shine in the GOL while five wrestlers went to state.
Jesse Jones finished wrestling second in the 138-pound weight class at state for Mac-Hi, while teammates Rafael Pereyda, Tanner Wells, Ethan Jones and Layne Ensey all qualified.
GOL boys basketball coaches put Dareagan Stephens on their all-conference first team, and Mac-Hi also had Marcellus Brinkley make second team.
Daniela Angel represented Mac-Hi girls on the All-GOL basketball first team, and Victoria Garcia earned an honorable mention.
SOUTH CENTRAL
ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
College Place had a number of basketball players and wrestlers make the All-SCAC East division honor roll.
Joel Jameson earned the second team in boys basketball, with a fellow Hawk in Jackson Shumate receiving an honorable mention.
The College Place girls basketball squad put both Shea Kasenga and Madilyn Neil on the All-SCAC East Second Team, as well as an honorable mention to Courtney Meliah.
Meanwhile, Alex Smith made All-SCAC East First Team wrestling in the heavyweight class for College Place with Jesse Hernandez on the second team at 195.
EASTERN WASHINGTON
ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DeSales, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Dayton-Waitsburg all received awards from the EWAC East Division.
Tim Duncan not only was named Coach of the Year in his final season, several girls on his DeSales basketball team made All-EWAC East.
Kenna Buratto earned First Team honors, joining Dayton-Waitsburg’s Sadie Seney.
The All-EWAC East Second Team includes a pair of Irish in Morgan Thomas and Lesley Arceo, as well D-W teammates Mackena Culley and Claudia Benavides.
Meanwhile, the WWVA boys basketball team dominated the All-EWAC East honor roll with Knights senior Jake Freedle named Player of the Year along with Michael Bumgardner the Coach of the Year.
WWVA also put Aaron Pollard on the all-league first team, while both Henry Clancy and Isaias Santellano made second team.
DeSales put Koy Fruci on the All-EWAC East First Team, and Bobby Holtzinger on the Second Team.
Dayton-Waitsburg was named the Sportsmanship Team, and had Mason Finney on the All-EWAC East Second Team.
BLUE MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE
Weston-McEwen managed to get three basketball players on the All-BMC honor roll.
Theo White led the TigerScot boys with his all-district second team selection, while Blair Rudolph earned an honorable mention.
Meanwhile, Trinity Hearn represents the W-M girls on the All-BMC Second Team.
SOUTHEAST 1B
Touchet, Prescott and Pomeroy each had boys and girls named to All-SE1B basketball teams.
Coaches selected Pomeroy senior Maddy Dixon as the girls Player of the Year, joining Pirates teammate Sydney Watko on the all-league team along with Touchet freshman Briana Andrade.
The all-league boys team included a Prescott pair with Jonathan Cardenas and Victor Garcia while Touchet had Dominic Preciado, and Pomeroy had Trent Gwinn.
OLD OREGON LEAGUE
Helix saw a pair of its basketball players make All-OOL.
Eli Sprenger earned a boys honorable mention, as did Kaylee Cope with the girls.
NORTHWEST CONFERENCE
Whitman College garned plenty of All-NWC honors on the basketball court, as well as the swimming pool.
The NWC named Whitman senior Makana Stone its women’s basketball Player of the Year, with Michelle Ferenz the Coach of the Year.
Mady Burdett also represents the Blues on the All-NWC First Team, and Whitman sophomore Kaylie McCracken earned an honorable mention.
Meanwhile, four Whitman men were NWC basketball all-stars with Andrews Vickers on the first team, Jardon Kirkley second team, and both Robert Colton and Trevor Osborne getting honorable mentions.
Whitman women also swam their way to All-NWC honors.
Bella White made the all-conference first team in three of individual events, including the 200-yard medley, the 200 butterfly and the 400 medley.
Abbey Felley was a first-teamer in both the 500-yard freestyle and the 200 free, along with Mara Selznick in both the 100 backstroke and the 100 free, and Shea Tsuha in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.
Sarah Davidson made first team in the 1650 free, as did Zoe Hill in the 50 free, and Kathryn Woodburn in the 650 free.
The All-NWC First Team also had several Whitman relays including the 800 free with Davidson, Felley, Selznick and Ashley Joe, the 400 free with Felley, Hill, Selznick and Tsuha, the 200 free with Hill, Joe, Tsuha and Meliah Matthews.
Whitman women also raked in second-team honors.
Annika Hobson made second team in three events including the 500 freestyle, the 200 free and the 1650 free.
Ella Hill made second team in both the 200 medley and the 400 medley, as did Joe in both the 100 backstroke and the 100 free, Grace Kim in both the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke, and Nat Ritter in both the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke.
The second team also has Erin Tyler for the 100 butterfly, Davidson for the 500 free, Felley for the 100 free, Zoe Hill for the 100 free, Matthews for the 50 free, Selzinick for the 100 butterfly, Tsuha for the 50 free, Woodburn for the 500 free.
Whitman men fill their all-conference swimming honor roll.
Tanner Filion made the All-NWC men’s swimming first team for the 200-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke.
The men’s all-conference second team had Peter Fitch for three individual events including the 200 medley, the 400 medley and the 200 backstroke.
Michael Chang made second team for both the 200 butterfly and the 100 freestyle, while Colin Aslett for the 50 free, Aidan Laird for the 200 breaststroke, and Fisher Munro for the 400 medley.
The second team also has Aslett, Chang, Filion and Laird as a pair of relays, the 200 medley and the 400 medley.
CASCADE COLLEGIATE CONFERENCE
Walla Walla University saw a pair of basketball players honored by the CCC.
Kiandre Gaddy was named its Newcomer of the Year, making the men’s All-CCC First Team.
Meanwhile, Carolina Montes earned an honorable mention from the women’s team.