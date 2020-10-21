PENDLETON — Local golfers are taking part in the Senior Oregon Open Invitational at Wildhorse Resort and Casino and The Golf Course at Birch Creek.
PGA Professional Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club leads after the first round, carding a 5-under par 67 at Birch Creek on Tuesday.
Half the field golfed the Wildhorse course while the other half Birch Creek on Tuesday. They'll switch for the final round on Wednesday.
Walla Walla Country Club amateur Dan Kaylor is tied for 54th at 77, with fellow WWCC golfers Bill Boggs (T-84th, 80), John Lefriec (T-94th, 81), and Gary Graybeal (T-132nd, 87) are in the field.