A local member of the Walla Walla-area Special Olympics team, Craig Lockard, has qualified to compete at the national level for the Special Olympics.
Craig Lockard, 35, will be traveling to Orlando, Florida, to compete at the 2022 Special Olympics USA games in June.
This will be Lockard’s first time not only being in Orlando, but being on an airplane.
This will also be the first time an athlete from Walla Walla has qualified to compete for track and field events on the national stage.
The event will take place June 5-12 this summer and will be covered by ESPN. More than 5,500 athletes and coaches will be in attendance coming from all 50 states and representatives from the Caribbean.
The games will require 20,000 people to staff the event and is expected to bring in more than 125,000 spectators to watch many individual and team sport competitions.
It will include track and field events where Lockard will compete for Olympic medals, but also many other sports including basketball, swimming, powerlifting, bocce, bowling and more.
Lockard is a captain of the local Special Olympics team and has been competing since 2007. He competes in the running long jump, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, with the long jump being his favorite event to compete in.
He has participated in many sports for the Special Olympics, including track, bowling, snowboarding and leadership training, but the track and field events were what helped him receive national attention to be selected for the USA team.
Lockard has earned more than 50 medals in his Special Olympics career, including many gold medals, which he hopes to continue during his time in Orlando.
“One of my favorite parts is being able to make new friends,” Lockard shared. “Also, being able to help my teammates out on the field and being a team captain.”
As a team captain, Lockard leads pre-practice stretching, helps manage equipment and instruct and lead the team in whatever ways he can.
Lockard enjoys the team-oriented aspect of Special Olympics, and how it has allowed him to meet many new people over the years.
The Special Olympics team puts in practice each Saturday morning at Martin Field, but Lockard has dedicated much more of his time to his personal athletic improvement.
Thanks to sponsorships by the St. Mary’s Foundation and the Walla Walla YMCA, Lockard was able to work out with a personal trainer for six months to help him improve and prepare for competing at the national level.
On top of being a top-level track and field athlete, Lockard is also employed at the Lillie Rice Center in Walla Walla, where he is a member of the landscaping crew.
Lillie Rice Center, Inc., is a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing employment and support services to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and to help enhance their quality of independence.
Lockard has been a dedicated employee of the center for 14 years.
Tracy Gaines, one of Lockard’s track coaches and the Walla Walla Area Director for the Special Olympics, appreciates being able to rely on him as a leader and captain of his squad.
“He’s like the cool kid — super outgoing and super helpful,” Gaines said. “He’s always helping coaches, helping other athletes and doing whatever is asked of him. We’ve talked to him about leading by example and he has really risen to the occasion.”
Gaines, who has been involved with the Special Olympics in various capacities since about 2014, would like people to know that the organization is a place of inclusion.
She has a child with an intellectual disability, which was what initially sparked her interest in becoming more involved with the Special Olympics years ago.
Having a space to play sports, meet new people and be included in something bigger, were all game changers for her daughter, and for Gaines.
“As a mom, I felt like there was nothing left for my child,” Gaines said. “It (Special Olympics) gave my daughter such a sense of independence and a sense that, there’s other people like me — I’m not alone in this world.”
Gaines encourages parents who have children with intellectual disabilities to look into the Special Olympics as a place not only to be active and participate in sports, but to be surrounded by others who are having similar life experiences.
Similar to Gaines’ experience with the local Special Olympics providing a place of inclusion for her daughter, the Special Olympics USA games hopes to provide that same platform for community and inclusion.
Their motto is “Shine As One,” as their purpose is to provide opportunity for everyone, regardless of disability, to compete and be a part of something bigger than themselves.
Lockard is looking forward to being a part of this Special Olympics community when he travels to Orlando this June, but getting to compete in the track and field events are not the only things that excite him.
“Warm weather and getting to go to Disney World!” Lockard said, when asked what else he looks forward to aside from competition.
And above all else, Lockard would like to thank his track coaches, Tracy Gaines, Jennifer Johnson and Brad Graham, for helping him to get to where he is now and allowing him the opportunity to compete in the sports that he loves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.