MILTON-FREEWATER — The Lee Parr Memorial Golf Tournament supporting McLoughlin High athletics is set at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course on Sunday, May 21.
The two-person Triple Six has required tee times. Additional support options include prize donations and tee sponsorships
The entry fees are $25 plus $15 per player for two-person teams, season pass holders are $30.
For further information, call the pro shop at 541-938-7284 or Susie Ellis at 541-938-5591.
