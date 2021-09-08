League bowling returns to both Bowlaway Lanes and Stardust Lanes for fall and winter seasons.
At Bowlaway, mixed adult/youth will be at 5:15 p.m. on Mondays, women will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, mixed adult will be at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, mixed senior adult for those over 50 will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, and mixed adult leagues will be at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and 5 p.m. on Fridays.
At Stardust, mixed adult leagues will be at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, 7 p.m. on Thursdays and 7 p.m. on Fridays.
Youth leagues for ages 5-17, starting Oct. 4, will be at 1 p.m. on Sundays.
There will be free youth clinics at Bowlaway at 1 p.m. on Sept 19th and 26th.
All coaches are registered volunteers and safe sport certified.
Contact Bowlaway Lanes at 509-529-3000 and/or Stardust Lanes at 525-3536 for more information.