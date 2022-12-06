Late registration for Walla Walla Parks and Recreation's Youth Indoor Soccer is continuing on an as-available basis.
Late registration for third-fourth and seventh-eighth grades is $60.
The program is comprised of both boys and girls. Players will be assigned to teams according to their grade. Play will be 5 on 5 and begins with practices on Jan. 9. Practices will be one day per week and games will take place on Saturdays. Games and practices will take place at local school gymnasiums. Games and practices will start in January and the season will end at the end of February.
All participants will receive a program T-shirt. Players will be required to wear shin guards and non-marking soft sole tennis shoes. Teams will be coached by volunteer coaches. Those interested in coaching should contact the Parks and Recreation office at 527-4527.
Registration may be completed online at www.wwpr.us or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E. Moore St.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 527-4527, email recreation@wallawallawa.gov, see Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wallawallapr, or visit our website at www.wwpr.us.
