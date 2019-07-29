Tim Larkin recorded his first career hole-in-one on Wine Valley Golf Club’s eighth hole last Wednesday.
Larkin used his 5-hybrid club to ace the 168-yard hole.
It was witnessed by Jerry Kula and Larry Siegel.
