MILTON-FREEWATER — Lance Thacker, of Athena, and Troy Ensuna, of Milton-Freewater, each recorded a hole-in-one within five days of each other at the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, on Catherine Avenue, it was reported by club pro and manager George Gillette.
Thacker aced the sixth hole, a 186-yard par-3, on June 16 with a driver while playing with his grandfather, Dan Trimble, of Milton-Freewater. It was his first hole-in-one, having played the last 14 years.
Ensuna then hit his first hole-in-one after 28 years on the evening of June 21 during Twi-lite League play, acing the third hole, a 210-yard par-3, with his 5-iron. The shot was witnessed by Matt Litchfield, August Simon and Randy Romero.
