Walla Walla cowboy Derek Kolbaba, ranked No. 10 in the world among Pro Bull Riders, is taking part in the PBR's World Finals in Texas this week.
The 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, is set to buck into Arlington and AT&T Stadium on Thursday through Sunday.
Kolbaba is among the 39 riders that have qualified to compete.
Through the four nights of competition, each rider will ride one bull per night during Rounds 1-3 from Thursday through Saturday.
On Sunday, all riders who recorded a qualified ride through the first three days of competition will advance to Round 4.
If fewer than 30 riders recorded a score, cowboys will be drawn back based on their world rank until the requisite field of 30 is filled.
Following Round 4 on Sunday afternoon, the top 15 riders will then advance to the championship round.
While rounds 1 and 3 will be done by random draw, rounds 2 and 4 will feature rider drafted selections.
The rider that earns the most world points through the five rounds will earn the PBR World Finals event title and $300,000, while the top-ranked rider will be crowned the 2020 PBR World Champion earning a $1 million bonus and the coveted golden buckle.
Teaser photo by Jordan Heinrichs.