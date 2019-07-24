Gretchen Klein bumped her narrow lead by a single shot Tuesday at the Walla Walla Country Club during the second round of the 97th Washington State Women’s Golf Association state tournament.

And she did it despite a second-round 4-over-par 76 that was one shot more than she needed to tour the 5,347-yard country club track during Monday’s opening round of play.

Klein, who plays out of the Grays Harbor Country Club in Aberdeen, shot a 3-over-par 75 on Monday but entered play Tuesday with just a one-shot advantage over Patricia Martin of the Yakima Country Club. But Martin could do no better than 80 on Tuesday and slipped into a tie for third place, five shot back as the third and final round commenced this morning.

Michelle Hood of the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish matched Klein’s 4-over 76 Tuesday, one shot better than her first-round score, and found herself alone in second place and two shots off the pace with 18 holes to play.

Sue Ursino, another Sahalee player, carved out the best round of the day, a 3-over-par 75, and climbed up the leaderboard from a four-way tie for seventh place to a share of the third spot with Yakima’s Martin.

Meanwhile, Walla Walla’s top two contenders for the gross championship in this tournament that annually brings together player private golf clubs across the state saw their title hopes dim.

Joan Schille, who began the day in fourth place and just three shots back after a first-round 78, turned in an 80 Tuesday and is now alone in sixth place in the field of 99. Schille is seven strokes in back of the leader and one shot behind Tomoko Ratzlaff of Sammamish, who carded a 77 Tuesday and moved into fifth place.

And Dona Dunovant of the host club scored 82 Tuesday after an opening-round 79 and lost ground as well. The former Northwest Athletic Conference women’s golf champion during her years at Walla Walla Community College is now alone in eighth place, 10 shots out of the lead and one behind Nancy Eglin of the Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club.

Eglin fired a 5-over-par 77 Tuesday, a six-shot improvement over her first-round score, and moved from a tie for 14th place to seventh place.

In the battle for the tournament’s handicap championship, Hallie Marks of Seattle’s Rainier Golf & Country Club teed off this morning with a somewhat comfortable five-shot lead even though her second-round tally was eight more strokes than her Monday score.

Marks turned in a torrid 9-under-par 61 Monday but was only two shots clear of Tacoma’s BettyJean O’Neal at the outset of Tuesday’s round. O’Neal, a member of the Fircrest Golf Club, shot net 63 Monday but ballooned to 77 Tuesday and is now alone in sixth place and 10 shots off the pace.

Marks’ second-round 69 sent her to the clubhouse with a 130 total for 36 holes, five shots better than Aberdeen’s Klein and Sammamish’s Hood, who were tied for second place. Klein had net scores of 67 Monday and 68 Tuesday while Hood posted the same two scores in reverse.

Seattle players Doris Rogers and Kathy Ellis were tied for fourth place at 136.

In first-flight gross play, Ursino and Martin were tied for first at 156, with Tomoko one back and Schille down two. The same four players filled the same four slots on the net side.

Klein held a two-shot lead in second-flight gross, and she and Hood were tied for the top spot in net, 10 shots ahead of Walla Walla’s Dunovant.

Dodie Fitzsimmons of Kent’s Meridian Valley Country Club was at 170 gross and three shots in front of Carol Artz of Renton and Gwynne Johnson of Medina in the third flight. Artz, representing the Fairwood Golf & Country Club, and Johnson, playing out of the Overlake Golf & Country Club, shared the net lead in the third flight.

Cindi Stewart of the Yakima Country Club took over the fourth-flight gross lead with a 181 score and the net lead at 151. Denise Owen of Walla Walla moved into second place and is one shot back in both gross and net play.

Walla Walla’s Kathleen Marr climbed the fifth-flight leaderboard. Her Tuesday gross total of 86 gave her a three-shot lead over Joanne Ribail of the Linden Golf & Country Club, and she also leads Ribail by three shots on the net side.

Tacoma’s O’Neal holds down the top spot in gross and net in the sixth flight. But Walla Walla’s Helene Chong enjoyed a five-shot improvement on Tuesday and has moved into second place, three back in gross and just one behind O’Neal in net.

Marks, of course, is on top in the seventh flight. She’s six shots ahead of Seattle’s Ellis in both gross and net scoring.

Seattle’s Rogers leads the way in the eighth flight, seven shots up on fellow Rainier Golf & Country Club member Polly Elliott in gross and five up on Elliott in net.

There’s a new leader in the ninth flight as well.

Kathryn Gift, representing Gig Harbor’s Canterwood Golf & Country Club that will host the 2020 WSWGA tourney, improved by four strokes Tuesday and enjoys a nine-shot lead in gross and is four up in net.

97th WSWGA

At Walla Walla Country Club

Par-72, 5,347 Yards

Tuesday’s Results

Second Round

Overall Gross

Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen75-76—151

Michelle Hood, Sammamish77-76—152

Sue Ursino, Sammamish81-75—156

Patricia Martin, Yakima76-80—156

Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish80-77—157

Joan Schille, Walla Walla78-80—158

Nancy Eglin, Yakima83-77—160

Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla79-82—161

Denise Kieffer, Tacoma81-82—163

Jane Harris, Seattle82-82—164

Alisa Wilson, Tacoma82-83—165

Robin Cole, Yakima84-82—166

Joyce Martin, Tacoma83-84—167

Michelle Yarbrough, Yakima86-83—169

Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent82-88—170

Hallie Marks, Seattle81-89—170

Kathy Provazek-Ross, Renton86-87—173

Carol Artz, Renton83-90—173

Gwynne Johnson, Medina88-85—173

Barbara LaBissioniere, Yakima88-86—174

Dee Hanich, Everett85-89—174

Lori Nulliner, Yakima92-83—175

Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla87-88—175

Crystal Baker, Burien88-87—175

Joanne Dunham, Walla Walla91-85—176

BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma81-95—176

Kathy Ellis, Seattle86-90—176

Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla88-89—177

Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla91-86—177

Doris Rogers, Seattle86-92—178

Patricia Chandler, Bellevue91-87—178

Overall Net

Hallie Marks, Seattle61-69—130

Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen67-68—135

Michelle Hood, Sammamish68-67—135

Doris Rogers, Seattle65-71—136

Kathy Ellis, Seattle66-70—136

BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma63-77—140

Polly Elliott, Seattle70-71—141

Helene Chong, Walla Walla73-68—141

Sue Ursino, Sammamish74-68—142

Patricia Martin, Yakima69-73—142

Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish73-70—143

Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla74-69—143

Carol Artz, Renton68-75—143

Gwynne Johnson, Medina73-70—143

Barbara Fortier, Yakima71-72—143

Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent69-75—144

Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla71-74—145

Patricia Johnson, Linden71-74—145

Michele Bodtke, Bellingham73-72—145

Joan Schille, Walla Walla72-74—146

Joanne Ribail, Linden72-74—146

Kim Bolander, Walla Walla73-73—146

Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor75-71—146

Crystal Baker, Burien74-73—147

Sam Long, Walla Walla75-72—147

Debra Holbrook, Yakima74-73—146

Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor71-76—148

Dee Hanich, Everett72-76—148

Jan Harvey, Walla Walla69-80—149

Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla74-75—149

Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish73-76—149

First Flight

GROSS — Sue Ursino, Sammamish, 81-75—156; Patricia Martin, Yakima, 76-80—156; Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish, 80-77—157; Joan Schille, Walla Walla, 78-80—158; Nancy Eglin, Yakima, 83-77—160; Kieffer Denise, Tacoma, 81-82—164.

NET — Sue Ursino, Sammamish, 74-68—142; Patricia Martin, Yakima, 69-73—142; Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish, 73-70—143; Joan Schille, Walla Walla, 72-74—146; Nancy Eglin, Yakima, 78-72—150; Joyce Martin, Tacoma, 76-77—153.

Second Flight

GROSS — Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen, 75-76—151; Michelle Hood, Sammamish, 77-76—153; Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla, 79-82—161; Kathy Provazek-Ross, Renton, 86-87—173; Barbara LaBissioniere, Yakima, 88-86—174; Lori Nulliner, Yakima, 92-83—175.

NET — Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen, 67-68—135; Michelle Hood, Sammamish, 68-67—135; Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla, 71-74—145; Joanne Dunham, Walla Walla, 79-73—152; Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla, 76-77—153.

Third Flight

GROSS — Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent, 82-88—170; Carol Artz, Renton, 83-90—173; Gwynne Johnson, Medina, 88-85—173; Dee Hanich, Everett, 85-89—174; Sara Michelson, Walla Walla, 87-88—175; Crystal Baker, Burien, 88-87—175.

NET — Carol Artz, Renton, 68-75—143; Gwynne Johnson, Medina, 73-70—143; Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent, 69-75—144; Crystal Baker, Burien, 74-73—147; Dee Hanich, Everett, 72-76—148.

Fourth Flight

GROSS — Cindi Stewart, Yakima, 91-90—181; Denise Owen, Walla Walla, 93-89—182; Juli Czebotar, Richland, 91-93—184; Terri Camp, Walla Walla, 90-94—184; Beth Chew, Tacoma, 90-95—185.

NET — Cindi Stewart, Yakima, 76-75—151; Denise Owen, Walla Walla, 78-74—152; Juli Czebotar, Richland, 75-77—152; Terri Camp, Walla Walla, 74-78—152; Beth Chew, Tacoma, 74-79—153.

Fifth Flight

GROSS — Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla, 91-86—177; Joanne Ribail, Linden, 89-91—180; Jan Harvey, Walla Walla, 86-97—183; Carlotta Jarratt, Bellingham, 98-88—185; Mona Morgan, Richland, 91-98—189; Romy Loewen, Bellingham, 95-94—189.

NET — Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla, 74-69—143; Joanne Ribail, Linden, 72-74—146; Jan Harvey, Walla Walla, 69-80—149; Carlotta Jarratt, Bellingham, 80-71—151; Mona Morgan, Meadow Springs, 74-81—155; Romy Loewen, Bellingham, 78-77—155.

Sixth Flight

GROSS — BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma, 81-95—176; Helene Chong, Walla Walla, 92-87—179; Patricia Johnson, Linden, 90-93—183; Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish, 91-94—185; Sam Long, Walla Walla, 94-91—185.

NET — BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma, 63-77—140; Helene Chong, Walla Walla, 73-68—141; Patricia Johnson, Linden, 71-74—145; Sam Long, Walla Walla, 75-72—147; Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish, 73-76—149.

Seventh Flight

GROSS — Hallie Marks, Seattle, 81-89—170; Kathy Ellis, Seattle, 86-90—176; Barbara Fortier, Yakima, 91-92—183; Michele Bodtke, Bellingham, 93-92—185; Debra Holbrook, Yakima, 94-93—187.

NET — Hallie Marks, Seattle, 61-69—130; Kathy Ellis, Seattle, 66-70—136; Barbara Fortier, Yakima, 71-72—143; Michele Bodtke, Bellingham, 73-72—1445; Debra Holbrook, Yakima, 74-73—147.

Eighth Flight

GROSS — Doris Rogers, Seattle, 86-92—178; Polly Elliott, Seattle, 92-93—185; Kim Bolander, Walla Walla, 95-95—190; Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor, 94-100—194; Renee Wilson, Walla Walla, 97-98—195.

NET — Doris Rogers, Seattle, 65-71—136; Polly Elliott, Seattle, 70-71—141; Kim Bolander, Walla Walla, 73-73—146; Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor, 71-77—148; Renee Wilson, Walla Walla, 75-76—151.

Ninth Flight

GROSS — Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor, 98-94—191; Debbie Ruther, Bellingham, 95-105—200; Bonnie Ballard, Walla Walla, 100-103—203; Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima, 97-106—203; Sylvia Arbelbide, Walla Walla, 103-103—206; Beverley Douglas, Bellingham, 102-104—206.

NET — Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor, 75-71—146; Beverley Douglas, Bellingham, 74-76—150; Debbie Ruther, Bellingham, 70-80—150; Bonnie Ballard, Walla Walla, 75-78—153; Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima, 72-81—153.