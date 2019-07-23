Gretchen Klein, playing out of the Grays Harbor Country Club in Aberdeen, shot 75 Monday at the Walla Walla Country Club to assume the first-round lead in the 97th edition of the Washington State Women’s Golf Association’s state tournament.
Klein’s 3-over-par score on the 5,347-yard country club course was good for a one-stroke advantage over Patricia Martin of the Yakima Country Club. Martin’s 4-over-par 76 gave her a one-shot edge on Michelle Hood of the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, who was alone in third place at 77.
But a pair of players with the advantage of home-course knowledge were well within striking distance when the second round of the 54-hole tourney resumed this morning with the temperature expected to climb back into the mid-90s by mid-afternoon.
Joan Schille of the host country club and this year’s tournament director fired a 6-over-par 78 Monday and began play this morning in fourth place and just three shots off the pace.
And Dona Dunovant, another local player, turned in a first-round 79 and was alone in fifth place and four shots back in the field of 99 women representing private golf clubs from across the state.
Tomoko Ratzlaff of the Sahalee Country Club, which hosted last year’s WSWGA event in Sammamish, shot an even 80 and was in sixth place.
After that came a four-player logjam for seventh place at 81.
Denise Kieffer and BettyJean O’Neal of the Fircrest Golf Club in Tacoma were knotted with Hallie Marks of Seattle’s Rainier Golf & Country Club and Sue Ursino of Sahalee six shots behind the leader.
Another group of three players tied at 82 included Jane Harris of Seattle, who entered the tournament as one of the favorites with a 2.1 handicap index.
Alisa Wilson of Tacoma and Dodie Fitzsimmons of the Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent also shot 82 Monday.
On the net side, Seattle’s Marks topped the field with a blistering 61. She led Tacoma’s O’Neal by two shots, Seattle’s Doris Rogers by four and Kathy Ellis, another Seattle player, by five.
Walla Walla’s Jan Harvey netted a 69 and was in a three-way tie for eighth place and eight strokes off the pace.
The field was also broken into nine flights.
Martin’s 76 paced the first gross flight by two shots over Schille and four better than Ratzlaff.
Martin also led in net with a 69, three shots up on Schille.
Klein, the overall gross leader at 75, led the second flight by two shots over Hood and three ahead of Dunovant.
The same three players in the same order paced net play, with Klein in at 67, Hood 68 and Dunovant 71.
Kent’s Fitzsimmons shot 82 gross and was one up on Carol Artz of Renton’s Fairwood Golf & Country Club in the third flight.
They switched places in net, with Artz setting the pace at 68 and Fitzsimmons one back at 69.
The fourth flight was perhaps the most competitive in the field, with Walla Walla’s Terri Camp sharing the lead in both gross and net.
Camp’s 90 was a good for a share of the top spot in gross with Beth Chew of Tacoma, but three others were knotted at 91, just one shot back, and four others were within five shots of the lead.
The same was true in net, with Camp and Chew tied at 74 and seven others within six shots of the top spot.
Walla Walla’s Harvey led the way in gross in the fifth flight at 86, three shots better than Joanne Ribail of the Linden Golf & Country Club.
Harvey’s 69 in net led Ribail by three strokes.
In the sixth flight, O’Neal was the gross leader at 81 and topped the net field with a 63.
She led second place Patricia Johnson of Linden by nine shots in gross and eight shots in net.
Marks, the overall net leader, led the seventh flight in gross as well with an 81, five shots better than Seattle’s Ellis.
Marks’ 61 net led Ellis by five strokes.
Rogers of Seattle led the eighth flight, shooting 86 gross and 65 net.
Elliott Polly of Seattle held down second with a 92 gross score and 70 net.
And in the ninth flight, Debbie Ruther of the Bellingham Golf & Country Club shot 95 for the gross lead and led the way in net with a score of 70.
Merrilee Hursaon of the Yakima Country Club was second, two shots back in both gross and net play.
The tournament concludes Wednesday.
97th WSWGA
At Walla Walla Country Club
Par-72, 5,347 Yards
Monday’s Results
First Round
Overall Gross
Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen75
Patricia Martin, Yakima76
Michelle Hood, Sammamish77
Joan Schille, Walla Walla78
Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla79
Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish80
Denise Kieffer, Tacoma81
Sue Ursino, Sammamish81
BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma81
Hallie Marks, Seattle81
Jane Harris, Seattle82
Alisa Wilson, Tacoma82
Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent82
Nancy Eglin, Yakima83
Joyce Martin, Tacoma83
Carol Artz, Renton83
Robin Cole, Yakima84
Dee Hanich, Everett85
Michelle Yarbrough, Yakima86
Kathy Provazek-Ross, Renton86
Jan Harvey, Walla Walla86
Doris Rogers, Seattle86
Kathy Ellis, Seattle86
Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla87
Barbara LaBissioniere, Yakima88
Tracey Eytchison, Walla Walla88
Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla88
Crystal Baker, Burien88
Gwynne Johnson, Medina88
Joanne Ribail, Linden89
Jane Wilkins, Walla Walla89
Overall Net
Hallie Marks, Seattle61
BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma63
Doris Rogers, Seattle65
Kathy Ellis, Seattle66
Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen67
Michelle Hood, Sammamish68
Carol Artz, Renton68
Patricia Martin, Yakima69
Jan Harvey, Walla Walla69
Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent69
Polly Elliott, Seatttle70
Debbie Ruther, Bellingham70
Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla71
Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor71
Patricia Johnson, Linden71
Barbara Fortier, Yakima71
Joan Schille, Walla Walla72
Joanne Ribail, Linden72
Dee Hanich, Everett72
Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima72
Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish73
Terri Schaake, Yakima73
Gwynne Johnson, Medina73
Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish73
Helene Chong, Walla Walla73
Michele Bodtke, Bellingham73
Kim Bolander, Walla Walla73
Phillis Olson, Walla Walla73
Sue Ursino, Sammamish74
Mona Morgan, Richland74
Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla74
Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla74
Crystal Baker, Burien74
Sue Burke, Renton74
Debra Holbrook, Yakima74
Terri Camp, Walla Walla74
Beth Chew, Tacoma74
Beverley Douglas, Bellingham74
First Flight
GROSS — Patricia Martin, Yakima, 76; Joan Schille, Walla Walla, 78; Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish, 80; Denise Kieffer, Tacoma, 81; Sue Ursino, Sammamish, 81.
NET — Patricia Martin, Yakima, 69; Joan Schille, Walla Walla, 72; Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish, 73; Sue Ursino, Sammamish, 74; Joyce Martin, Tacoma, 76.
Second Flight
GROSS — Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen, 75; Michelle Hood, Sammamish, 77; Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla, 79; Kathy Provazek-Ross, Renton, 86; Barbara LaBissioniere, Yakima, 88; Tracey Eytchison, Walla Walla, 88; Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla, 88.
NET — Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen, 67; Michelle Hood, Sammamish, 68; Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla, 71; Tracey Eytchison, Walla Walla, 76; Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla, 76.
Third Flight
GROSS — Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent, 82; Carol Artz, Renton, 83; Dee Hanich, Everett, 85; Sara Michelson, Walla Walla, 87; Crystal Baker, Burien, 88; Gwynne Johnson, Medina, 88.
NET — Carol Artz, Renton, 68; Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent, 69; Dee Hanich, Everett, 72; Gwynne Johnson, Medina, 73; Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla, 74; Crystal Baker, Burien, 74.
Fourth Flight
GROSS — Terri Camp, Walla Walla, 90; Beth Chew, Tacoma, 90; Cindi Stewart, Yakima, 91; Juli Czebotar, Richland, 91; Ellie Lathrop, Longview, 91.
NET — Terri Camp, Walla Walla, 74; Beth Chew, Tacoma, 74; Juli Czebotar, Richland, 75; Cindi Stewart, Yakima, 76; Ellie Lathrop, Longview, 76.
Fifth Flight
GROSS — Jan Harvey, Walla Walla, 86; Joanne Ribail, Linden, 89; Mona Morgan, Richland, 91; Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla, 91; Angela Hayes, Linden, 94.
NET — Jan Harvey, Walla Walla, 69; Joanne Ribail, Linden, 72; Mona Morgan, Richland, 74; Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla, 74; Angela Hayes, Linden, 76.
Sixth Flight
GROSS — BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma, 81; Patricia Johnson, Linden, 90; Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish, 91; Helene Chong, Walla Walla, 92; Sam Long, Walla Walla, 94.
NET — Betty-Jean O’Neal, Tacoma, 63; Patricia Johnson, Linden, 71; Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish, 73; Helene Chong, Walla Walla, 73; Sam Long, Walla Walla, 75.
Seventh Flight
GROSS — Hallie Marks, Seattle, 81; Kathy Ellis, Seattle, 86; Barbara Fortier, Yakima, 91; Michele Bodtke, Bellingham, 93; Debra Holbrook, Yakima, 94.
NET — Hallie Marks, Seattle, 61; Kathy Ellis, Seattle, 66; Barbara Fortier, Yakima, 71; Michele Bodtke, Bellingham, 73; Sue Burke, Renton, 74; Debra Holbrook, Yakima, 74.
Eighth Flight
GROSS — Doris Rogers, Seattle, 86; Polly Elliott, Seattle, 92; Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor, 94; Terri Schaake, Yakima, 95; Kim Bolander, Walla Walla, 95.
NET — Doris Rogers, Seattle, 65; Polly Elliott, Seattle, 70; Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor, 71; Terri Schaake, Yakima, 73; Kim Bolander, Walla Walla, 73.
Ninth Flight
GROSS — Debbie Ruther, Bellingham, 95; Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima, 97; Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor, 98; Phillis Olson, Walla Walla, 99; Bonnie Ballard, Walla Walla, 100.
NET — Debbie Ruther, Bellingham, 70; Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima, 72; Phillis Olson, Walla Walla, 73; Beverley Douglas, Bellingham, 74; Bonnie Ballard, Walla Walla, 75; Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor, 75.