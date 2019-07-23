Gretchen Klein, playing out of the Grays Harbor Country Club in Aberdeen, shot 75 Monday at the Walla Walla Country Club to assume the first-round lead in the 97th edition of the Washington State Women’s Golf Association’s state tournament.

Klein’s 3-over-par score on the 5,347-yard country club course was good for a one-stroke advantage over Patricia Martin of the Yakima Country Club. Martin’s 4-over-par 76 gave her a one-shot edge on Michelle Hood of the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, who was alone in third place at 77.

But a pair of players with the advantage of home-course knowledge were well within striking distance when the second round of the 54-hole tourney resumed this morning with the temperature expected to climb back into the mid-90s by mid-afternoon.

Joan Schille of the host country club and this year’s tournament director fired a 6-over-par 78 Monday and began play this morning in fourth place and just three shots off the pace.

And Dona Dunovant, another local player, turned in a first-round 79 and was alone in fifth place and four shots back in the field of 99 women representing private golf clubs from across the state.

Tomoko Ratzlaff of the Sahalee Country Club, which hosted last year’s WSWGA event in Sammamish, shot an even 80 and was in sixth place.

After that came a four-player logjam for seventh place at 81.

Denise Kieffer and BettyJean O’Neal of the Fircrest Golf Club in Tacoma were knotted with Hallie Marks of Seattle’s Rainier Golf & Country Club and Sue Ursino of Sahalee six shots behind the leader.

Another group of three players tied at 82 included Jane Harris of Seattle, who entered the tournament as one of the favorites with a 2.1 handicap index.

Alisa Wilson of Tacoma and Dodie Fitzsimmons of the Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent also shot 82 Monday.

On the net side, Seattle’s Marks topped the field with a blistering 61. She led Tacoma’s O’Neal by two shots, Seattle’s Doris Rogers by four and Kathy Ellis, another Seattle player, by five.

Walla Walla’s Jan Harvey netted a 69 and was in a three-way tie for eighth place and eight strokes off the pace.

The field was also broken into nine flights.

Martin’s 76 paced the first gross flight by two shots over Schille and four better than Ratzlaff.

Martin also led in net with a 69, three shots up on Schille.

Klein, the overall gross leader at 75, led the second flight by two shots over Hood and three ahead of Dunovant.

The same three players in the same order paced net play, with Klein in at 67, Hood 68 and Dunovant 71.

Kent’s Fitzsimmons shot 82 gross and was one up on Carol Artz of Renton’s Fairwood Golf & Country Club in the third flight.

They switched places in net, with Artz setting the pace at 68 and Fitzsimmons one back at 69.

The fourth flight was perhaps the most competitive in the field, with Walla Walla’s Terri Camp sharing the lead in both gross and net.

Camp’s 90 was a good for a share of the top spot in gross with Beth Chew of Tacoma, but three others were knotted at 91, just one shot back, and four others were within five shots of the lead.

The same was true in net, with Camp and Chew tied at 74 and seven others within six shots of the top spot.

Walla Walla’s Harvey led the way in gross in the fifth flight at 86, three shots better than Joanne Ribail of the Linden Golf & Country Club.

Harvey’s 69 in net led Ribail by three strokes.

In the sixth flight, O’Neal was the gross leader at 81 and topped the net field with a 63.

She led second place Patricia Johnson of Linden by nine shots in gross and eight shots in net.

Marks, the overall net leader, led the seventh flight in gross as well with an 81, five shots better than Seattle’s Ellis.

Marks’ 61 net led Ellis by five strokes.

Rogers of Seattle led the eighth flight, shooting 86 gross and 65 net.

Elliott Polly of Seattle held down second with a 92 gross score and 70 net.

And in the ninth flight, Debbie Ruther of the Bellingham Golf & Country Club shot 95 for the gross lead and led the way in net with a score of 70.

Merrilee Hursaon of the Yakima Country Club was second, two shots back in both gross and net play.

The tournament concludes Wednesday.

97th WSWGA

At Walla Walla Country Club

Par-72, 5,347 Yards

Monday’s Results

First Round

Overall Gross

Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen75

Patricia Martin, Yakima76

Michelle Hood, Sammamish77

Joan Schille, Walla Walla78

Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla79

Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish80

Denise Kieffer, Tacoma81

Sue Ursino, Sammamish81

BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma81

Hallie Marks, Seattle81

Jane Harris, Seattle82

Alisa Wilson, Tacoma82

Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent82

Nancy Eglin, Yakima83

Joyce Martin, Tacoma83

Carol Artz, Renton83

Robin Cole, Yakima84

Dee Hanich, Everett85

Michelle Yarbrough, Yakima86

Kathy Provazek-Ross, Renton86

Jan Harvey, Walla Walla86

Doris Rogers, Seattle86

Kathy Ellis, Seattle86

Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla87

Barbara LaBissioniere, Yakima88

Tracey Eytchison, Walla Walla88

Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla88

Crystal Baker, Burien88

Gwynne Johnson, Medina88

Joanne Ribail, Linden89

Jane Wilkins, Walla Walla89

Overall Net

Hallie Marks, Seattle61

BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma63

Doris Rogers, Seattle65

Kathy Ellis, Seattle66

Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen67

Michelle Hood, Sammamish68

Carol Artz, Renton68

Patricia Martin, Yakima69

Jan Harvey, Walla Walla69

Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent69

Polly Elliott, Seatttle70

Debbie Ruther, Bellingham70

Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla71

Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor71

Patricia Johnson, Linden71

Barbara Fortier, Yakima71

Joan Schille, Walla Walla72

Joanne Ribail, Linden72

Dee Hanich, Everett72

Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima72

Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish73

Terri Schaake, Yakima73

Gwynne Johnson, Medina73

Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish73

Helene Chong, Walla Walla73

Michele Bodtke, Bellingham73

Kim Bolander, Walla Walla73

Phillis Olson, Walla Walla73

Sue Ursino, Sammamish74

Mona Morgan, Richland74

Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla74

Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla74

Crystal Baker, Burien74

Sue Burke, Renton74

Debra Holbrook, Yakima74

Terri Camp, Walla Walla74

Beth Chew, Tacoma74

Beverley Douglas, Bellingham74

First Flight

GROSS — Patricia Martin, Yakima, 76; Joan Schille, Walla Walla, 78; Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish, 80; Denise Kieffer, Tacoma, 81; Sue Ursino, Sammamish, 81.

NET — Patricia Martin, Yakima, 69; Joan Schille, Walla Walla, 72; Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish, 73; Sue Ursino, Sammamish, 74; Joyce Martin, Tacoma, 76.

Second Flight

GROSS — Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen, 75; Michelle Hood, Sammamish, 77; Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla, 79; Kathy Provazek-Ross, Renton, 86; Barbara LaBissioniere, Yakima, 88; Tracey Eytchison, Walla Walla, 88; Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla, 88.

NET — Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen, 67; Michelle Hood, Sammamish, 68; Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla, 71; Tracey Eytchison, Walla Walla, 76; Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla, 76.

Third Flight

GROSS — Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent, 82; Carol Artz, Renton, 83; Dee Hanich, Everett, 85; Sara Michelson, Walla Walla, 87; Crystal Baker, Burien, 88; Gwynne Johnson, Medina, 88.

NET — Carol Artz, Renton, 68; Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent, 69; Dee Hanich, Everett, 72; Gwynne Johnson, Medina, 73; Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla, 74; Crystal Baker, Burien, 74.

Fourth Flight

GROSS — Terri Camp, Walla Walla, 90; Beth Chew, Tacoma, 90; Cindi Stewart, Yakima, 91; Juli Czebotar, Richland, 91; Ellie Lathrop, Longview, 91.

NET — Terri Camp, Walla Walla, 74; Beth Chew, Tacoma, 74; Juli Czebotar, Richland, 75; Cindi Stewart, Yakima, 76; Ellie Lathrop, Longview, 76.

Fifth Flight

GROSS — Jan Harvey, Walla Walla, 86; Joanne Ribail, Linden, 89; Mona Morgan, Richland, 91; Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla, 91; Angela Hayes, Linden, 94.

NET — Jan Harvey, Walla Walla, 69; Joanne Ribail, Linden, 72; Mona Morgan, Richland, 74; Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla, 74; Angela Hayes, Linden, 76.

Sixth Flight

GROSS — BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma, 81; Patricia Johnson, Linden, 90; Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish, 91; Helene Chong, Walla Walla, 92; Sam Long, Walla Walla, 94.

NET — Betty-Jean O’Neal, Tacoma, 63; Patricia Johnson, Linden, 71; Eleanor Devlin, Sammamish, 73; Helene Chong, Walla Walla, 73; Sam Long, Walla Walla, 75.

Seventh Flight

GROSS — Hallie Marks, Seattle, 81; Kathy Ellis, Seattle, 86; Barbara Fortier, Yakima, 91; Michele Bodtke, Bellingham, 93; Debra Holbrook, Yakima, 94.

NET — Hallie Marks, Seattle, 61; Kathy Ellis, Seattle, 66; Barbara Fortier, Yakima, 71; Michele Bodtke, Bellingham, 73; Sue Burke, Renton, 74; Debra Holbrook, Yakima, 74.

Eighth Flight

GROSS — Doris Rogers, Seattle, 86; Polly Elliott, Seattle, 92; Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor, 94; Terri Schaake, Yakima, 95; Kim Bolander, Walla Walla, 95.

NET — Doris Rogers, Seattle, 65; Polly Elliott, Seattle, 70; Eileen Marr, Gig Harbor, 71; Terri Schaake, Yakima, 73; Kim Bolander, Walla Walla, 73.

Ninth Flight

GROSS — Debbie Ruther, Bellingham, 95; Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima, 97; Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor, 98; Phillis Olson, Walla Walla, 99; Bonnie Ballard, Walla Walla, 100.

NET — Debbie Ruther, Bellingham, 70; Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima, 72; Phillis Olson, Walla Walla, 73; Beverley Douglas, Bellingham, 74; Bonnie Ballard, Walla Walla, 75; Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor, 75.