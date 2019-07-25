Strong play early in the week paid off handsomely for the overall gross and net winners Wednesday during the final round of the Washington State Women’s Golf Association state tournament at the Walla Walla Country Club.

Gretchen Klein, playing out of the Grays Harbor Golf & Country Club in Aberdeen, held on to win the tournament’s gross championship by one stroke over Michelle Hood of Sammamish. And Hallie Marks of Seattle’s Rainier Golf & Country Club was a one-shot winner over Hood on the handicap side.

Both champions took the lead during Monday’s first round and didn’t let go.

Klein led Patricia Martin of the Yakima Country Club by one shot after the first 18 holes of play and was two up on Hood going the third round Wednesday. But after rounds of 75 and 76 the first two days on the country club’s 5,347-yard trail, she finished with an 8-over-par 80 for a 231 total over 54 holes.

Hood, representing the Sahalee Country Club, followed up rounds of 77 and 76 with a closing-round 79 that cut into Klein’s lead in half but wasn’t quite good enough to overtake the leader.

Martin shot a final-round 81 and settled for third place at 237, six shots off the pace. And Sue Ursino and Tomoko Ratzlaff, also playing out of Sahalee, finished tied for fourth place at 239.

Walla Walla’s top two contenders in the field, Joan Schille and Dona Dunovant, claimed a share of sixth place along with Denise Kieffer of Tacoma’s Fircrest Golf Club, all of them at 240 and nine shots out.

Kieffer had the strongest finish of the three, firing a 5-over-par 77 Wednesday to move up the leaderboard from 10th place following Tuesday’s play. Dunovant turned in a 79 Wednesday, which matched her first-round tally on Monday, while Schille regressed with an 82 that was two shots more than her Tuesday round and four more than she needed on Monday.

It was just as exciting in net play, if not more so.

Marks was the winner at 204 for 54 holes, but in truth she won the tournament on Monday with a blistering 9-under-par 61. She followed up with a 69 Tuesday and turned in a 74 Wednesday to escape with the one-shot victory.

Hood, who had to settle for second place in both gross and net play, was seven shots behind Marks after the first round and closed to within five shots heading into Wednesday’s final round. Her final-round 70 fell just short.

Kathy Ellis of Seattle also shot a final-round 70 and claimed third place at 206, just two shots behind the winner.

Klein finished fourth at 207, followed by Doris Rogers of Seattle at 208 and Carol Artz of the Fairwood Golf & Country Club in Renton at 211.

Walla Walla’s Kathleen Mauer finished strong Wednesday by netting a 71 for a 214 total and seventh place in an original field of 99 women who represented private golf clubs across the state in this 97th edition the WSWGA

Dunovant finished tied for ninth in net at 216, Walla Walla’s Kim Bolander was in a five-way knot for 13th place at 218 and Helene Chong of the host club shared 19th place at 219 despite a final-round round 78.

Walla Walla’s Renee Wilson turned in 4-under-par 68 Wednesday that matched Artz for the best net score of the day and earned a share of 19th place with Chong in the process. She began the day tied for 39th place but moved up 20 spots with her strong finish.

Gross and net champions were also recognized in nine handicap flights.

Yakima’s Martin finished first in gross and net in the first flight while Klein took gross honors and Hood was the net winner in the second flight. Schille was fourth gross and fourth net in the first flight, Dunovant was third both ways in the second flight and Sue Chestnut of Walla Walla took fourth net in the second flight.

Artz finished first on both sides in the third flight and Cindi Stewart of Yakima did the same in the fourth flight. Walla Walla’s Denise Owen was second in gross and third in net in the fourth flight, and Terri Camp finished fourth in both gross and net.

Walla Walla’s Mauer took gross and net in the fifth flight, with local player Jan Harvey placing third on both sides. BettyJean O’Neal swept gross and net in the sixth flight, followed by Walla Walla’s Chong and Sam Long.

Marks ruled the seventh flight in both gross and net and Seattle’s Rogers did the same in the eighth flight. Walla Walla’s Bolander tied for second both ways and locals Wilson and Vicki Kaylor were fourth and fifth, respectively.

And Kathryn Gift of Gig Harbor, who will be next year’s tournament director when the WSWGA shifts to the Canterwood Golf & Country Club, led the way in the ninth flight gross and net.

97th WSWGA

At Walla Walla Country Club

Par-72, 5,347 Yards

Wednesday’s Results

Third Round

Overall Gross

Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen75-76-80—231

Michelle Hood, Sammamish77-76—-79—232

Patricia Martin, Yakima76-80-81—237

Sue Ursino, Sammamish81-75-83—239—156

Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish80-77-82—239

Denise Kieffer, Tacoma81-82-77—240

Joan Schille, Walla Walla78-80—-82—240

Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla79-82-79—240

Nancy Eglin, Yakima83-77-85—245

Alisa Wilson, Tacoma82-83-80—245

Jane Harris, Seattle82-82-82—246

Robin Cole, Yakima84-82-82—248

Joyce Martin, Tacoma83-84-85—252

Michelle Yarbrough, Yakima86-83-87—256

Carol Artz, Renton83-90-83—256

Kathy Provazek-Ross, Renton86-87-85—258

Barbara LaBissioniere, Yakima88-86-84—258

Lori Nulliner, Yakima92-83-85—260

Gwynne Johnson, Medina88-85-87—260

Crystal Baker, Burien88-87-87—262

Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent82-88-93—263

Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla87-88-89—264

Hallie Marks, Seattle81-89-94—265

Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla91-86-88—265

Dee Hanich, Everett85-89-91—265

Carol Sohn, Richland92-87-87—266

Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla88-89-89—266

Kathy Ellis, Seattle86-90-90—266

Patricia Chandler, Bellevue91-87-89—267

Joanne Ribail, Linden89-91-88—268

Joanne Dunham, Walla Walla91-85-94—270

BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma81-95-94—270

Overall Net

Hallie Marks, Seattle61-69-74—204

Michelle Hood, Sammamish68-67-70—205

Kathy Ellis, Seattle66-70-70—206

Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen67-68-72—207

Doris Rogers, Seattle65-71-72—208

Carol Artz, Renton68-75-68—211

Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla74-69-71—214

Gwynne Johnson, Medina73-70-72—215

Patricia Martin, Yakima69-73-74—216

Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla71-74-71—216

BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma63-77-76—216

Joanne Ribail, Linden72-74-71—217

Sue Ursino, Sammamish74-68-76—218

Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish73-70-75—218

Barbara Fortier, Yakima71-72-75—218

Polly Elliott, Seattle70-71-77—218

Kim Bolander, Walla Walla73-73-72—218

Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor75-71-72—218

Helene Chong, Walla Walla73-68-78—219

Renee Wilson, Walla Walla75-7668—219

Crystal Baker, Burien74-73-73—220

Sam Long, Walla Walla75-72-74—221

Ann Hall, Yakima77-73-71—221

Michele Bodtke, Bellingham73-72-76—221

Joan Schille, Walla Walla72-74-76—222

Patricia Johnson, Linden71-74-77—222

Debbie Ruther, Bellingham70-80-72—222

Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent69-75-80—224

Jan Harvey, Walla Walla69-80-76—225

Carlotta Jarratt, Bellingham80-71-74—225

Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla74-75-76—225

Vicki Kaylor, Walla Walla80-75-70—225

Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima72-82-72—225

First Flight

GROSS — Patricia Martin, Yakima, 76-80-81—237; Sue Ursino, Sammamish, 81-75-83—239; Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish, 80-77-82—239; Denise Kieffer, Tacoma, 81-82-77—240; Joan Schille, Walla Walla, 78-80-82—240.

NET — Patricia Martin, Yakima, 69-73-74—216; Sue Ursino, Sammamish, 74-68-76—218; Tomoko Ratzlaff, Sammamish, 73-70-75—218; Joan Schille, Walla Walla, 72-74-76—222.

Second Flight

GROSS — Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen, 75-76-80—231; Michelle Hood, Sammamish, 77-76-79—232; Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla, 79-82-79—240; Kathy Provazek-Ross, Renton, 86-87-85—258; Barbara LaBissoniere, Yakima, 88-86-84—258.

NET — Michelle Hood, Sammamish, 68-67-70—205; Gretchen Klein, Aberdeen, 67-68-72—207; Dona Dunovant, Walla Walla, 71-74-71—216; Sue Chestnut, Walla Walla, 76-77-77—230.

Third Flight

GROSS — Carol Artz, Renton, 83-90-83—256; Gwynne Johnson, Medina, 88-85-87—260; Crystal Baker, Burien, 88-87-87—262’ Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent, 82-88-93—263; Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla, 87-88-89—264.

NET — Carol Artz, Renton, 68-75-68—211; Gwynne Johnson, Medina, 73-70-72—215; Crystal Baker, Burien, 74-73-73—220; Dodie Fitzsimmons, Kent, 69-75-80—224; Sarah Michelson, Walla Walla, 74-75-76—225.

Fourth Flight

GROSS — Cindi Stewart, Yakima, 91-90-92—273; Denise Owen, Walla Walla, 93-89-93—275; Juli Czebotar, Richland, 91-93-93—277; Terri Camp, Walla Walla, 90-94-96—280.

NET — Cindi Stewart, Yakima, 76-75-77—228; Juli Czebotar, Richland, 75-77-77—229; Denise Owen, Walla Walla, 78-74-78—230; Terri Camp, Walla Walla, 74-78-80—232.

Fifth Flight

GROSS — Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla, 91-86-88—265; Joanne Ribail, Linden, 89-91-88—268; Jan Harvey, Walla Walla, 86-97-93—276; Carlotta Jarratt, Bellingham, 98-88-91—276.

NET — Kathleen Mauer, Walla Walla, 74-69-71—214; Joanne Ribail, Linden, 72-74-71—217; Jan Harvey, Walla Walla, 69-80-76—225; Carlotta Jarratt, Bellingham, 80-71-74—225.

Sixth Flight

GROSS — BettyJean O’Neal, Tacoma, 81-95-94—270; Helene Chong, Walla Walla, 92-87-97—276; Sam Long, Walla Walla, 94-91-93—278; Ann Hall, Yakima, 96-92-90—278.

Seventh Flight

GROSS — Hallie Marks, Seattle, 81-89-94—264; Kathy Ellis, Seattle, 86-90-90—266; Barbara Fortier, Yakima, 91-92-95—278; Michele Bodtke, Bellingham, 93-92-96—281.

NET — Hallie Marks, Seattle, 61-69-74—204; Kathy Ellis, Seattle, 66-70-70—206; Barbara Fortier, Yakima, 71-72-75—218; Michele Bodtke, Bellingham, 73-72-76—221.

Eighth Flight

GROSS — Doris Rogers, Seattle, 86-92-93—271; Polly Elliott, Seattle, 92-93-99—284; Kim Bolander, Walla Walla, 95-95-94—284; Renee Wilson, Walla Walla, 97-98-90—285; Vicki Kaylor, Walla Walla, 102-97-92—291.

NET — Doris Rogers, Seattle, 65-71-72—208; Polly Elliott, Seattle, 70-71-77—218; Kim Bolander, Walla Walla, 73-73-72—218; Renee Wilson, Walla Walla, 75-76-68—219; Vicki Kaylor, Walla Walla, 80-75—70—225.

Ninth Flight

GROSS — Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor, 98-94-95—287; Debbie Ruther, Bellingham, 95-105-98—297; Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima, 97-106-97—300; Phillis Olson, Walla Walla, 99-109-98—306; Bonnie Ballard, Walla Walla, 100-103-108—311.

NET — Kathryn Gift, Gig Harbor, 75-71-72—218; Debbie Ruther, Bellingham, 70-80-72—218; Merrilee Hursaon, Yakima, 72-81-72—225; Phillis Olson, Walla Walla, 73-82-72—228.