When the dust settled at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Outdoor Arena on Saturday night, Daveyboy Kemsley took home the $5,000 for winning the Main Event at the CrashMania 2019 demolition derby in his 1973 Chevy Estate Wagon.

Kemsley then had a 16-hour drive home to Glendon, Alberta, Canada, with his title and prize money.

Kemsley’s first-place finish was followed by Donovan Buhr from Bremerton, Wash., who also received the Mad Dog Award for most aggressive driver of the event. He won $1,500 for the second-place showing as well as $1,500 for being named Mad Dog.

The small-car derby was won by Walla Walla’s Kyle Lewis, who outdueled Oren MacIntosh for the title, and Mike Ruth outjumped his vehicle to claim the Jump UR Junk contest over four other drivers.

In the popular Kid’s Crash event, Reece Hanson outdrove 15 other drivers ages 8 and under in Power Wheel’s-type vehicles for the win.

Walla Walla’s Donovan Boling, in his 1966 Pontiac Catalina, won Best Looking Car, and Kemsley won the Longest Tow for his drive from Glendon, Alberta, Canada, of 894 miles.

More photos, videos and results from the Crashmania series are available at crashmaniaderby.com.