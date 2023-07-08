The Karate Center of Walla Walla, its studio located downtown on East Alder Street, will be well-represented July 13-16 in Scotland at the World Union of Karate-Do Federations Championships with members Jessica Bishop, Kamdean Saager, and Luke Conboy all competing in separate brackets for the national Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team.
Another member of The Karate Center selected onto Team USA was Jamie Rice, though a scheduling conflict has prevented him from competing at the World Championships this year.
But the achievement of qualifying for the WUKF tournament remains.
"To be on Team USA, you need to be a black belt," Karate Center founder Dave Lybbert said. "It takes a lot of training and discipline. Just like with any kind of high level sport, you have to get the skills together — the ability to strike, block, kick, punch. Perform with exactness. You need to have all those skills and know how to apply them properly."
The journey to Scotland has taken Bishop, Saager and Conboy around the U.S. through tournaments in Lewiston, Yakima, Seattle, Las Vegas, Sacramento and San Diego among other venues.
Karate Center of Walla Walla, founded in 1992, also hosts its own annual tournament drawing in hundreds of competitors scatted about the Pacific Northwest.
But the number of martial artists bound for WUFK shrinks as district and then regional tournaments lead up to nationals, though the AAU also holds special try-out competitions.
Not to be overlooked is the time Bishop, Saager and Conboy have invested in preparation at the Walla Walla studio.
"Kamdean and Luke both train about six days a week, and they're in there 3-4 hours a night," Lybbert said. "Jessica's got a job, but she's still in there 3-4 days a week. She'll put in about an hour in the morning, an hour at night."
Kamdean Saager, 11, will be making a return trip to the WUKF tournament a year after placing third.
"Based on his performance from last year and his performances this year in several tournaments, they selected him to go up to the 12-year-olds," Lybbert said. "It's quite a compliment to Kamdean."
Lybbert added that Michelle Vineyard-Saager, of Milton-Freewater, accompanies her son to Scotland to serve as a Team USA coach and an event referee.
Conboy, 19, is also a veteran of the World competition while Rice would have been making his third trip to WUFK this year.
This year marks the 11th WUKF tournament, which has been held around the world while bouncing from Germany to Poland to Romania to Serbia and several other countries.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hosted the 2022 WUKF.
The trip to Scotland has also included a stop back at Fort Lauderdale, July 4-8, for the AAU National Championships to help determine the 2024 Team USA.
Saager and Conboy qualified at nationals last year while Bishop, who lives in Umapine, Oregon, was selected from a team trial April 8-9 in Las Vegas.
"It still doesn't feel real," Bishop said. "I have no idea how this is going to go, but I'm going to work my butt off in the meantime and hope for the best."
Lybbert shares similar pride in all three of his representatives.
"I've taught them from Day 1," Lybbert said. "They've done so well. It's been a pleasure teaching them. They've put in a lot of hard work. We train hard every day.
"It's a real privilege."
