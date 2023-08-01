The Karate Center of Walla Walla, its studio located downtown on East Alder Street, has had members traveling long distances during the month of July to major tournaments in Florida and then overseas in Scotland.
Jessica Bishop, Kamdean Saager, Lennon Byma and Luke Conboy went to the AAU National Championships held July 4-8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Bishop placed second at Nationals in the short weapons event and third in long weapons while Byma bested weapons and was third in Kumite (sparing), Saager topped team weapons, finished second in weapons, second Kumite, second in team rotational Kumite and a third in Kata.
Conboy coached team Kumite.
Back at it July 13-16 in Scotland for the World Union of Karate-Do Federations Championships, Saager placed second in weapons and a third in Kumite while Bishop finished second in short weapons and third in long weapons.
The journey to Scotland over the course of this year took Bishop, Saager and Conboy around the U.S. through tournaments in Lewiston, Yakima, Seattle, Las Vegas, Sacramento and San Diego among other venues.
Karate Center of Walla Walla, founded in 1992, also hosts its own annual tournament drawing in hundreds of competitors scatted about the Pacific Northwest.
But the number of martial artists bound for WUFK was limited to those who got through the district and then regional tournaments leading up to Nationals, though the AAU also holds special try-out competitions.
Not to be overlooked was been the time Bishop, Saager and Conboy have invested in preparation at the Walla Walla studio.
"Kamdean and Luke both train about six days a week, and they're in there 3-4 hours a night," Karate Center founder Dave Lybbert said. "Jessica's got a job, but she's still in there 3-4 days a week. She'll put in about an hour in the morning, an hour at night."
Saager, 11, returned to the WUKF tournament a year after placing third.
"Based on his performance from last year and his performances this year in several tournaments, they selected him to go up to the 12-year-olds," Lybbert said. "It's quite a compliment to Kamdean."
This year marked the 11th WUKF tournament, which has been held around the world while bouncing from Germany to Poland to Romania to Serbia and several other countries — Fort Lauderdale hosted Worlds last year.
Saager and Conboy qualified at Nationals last year while Bishop, who lives in Umapine, Oregon, was selected from a team trial April 8-9 in Las Vegas.
