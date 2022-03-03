The indoor golf simulators at Divots Walla Walla, on West Main Street, have been popular spots for youngsters learning and practicing their skills in the Junior Golf Academy during the final weeks of winter.
Divots co-owner Henderson Orchard reports strong turnouts, with campers getting one-on-one instructions in one-hour sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.