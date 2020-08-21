The Washington Junior Golf Association (WJGA) Eastern Open Golf Tournament is slated this weekend at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Tee times begin at 7 a.m. on both the front and back nines both Saturday and Sunday.
Three Walla Walla junior golfers are participating in the tournament, including Cyrus Dumser, age 11; Jake Warwick, age 11 and Niles Dumser, age 12.
A large number of Tri-City-area and other Eastern Washington junior golfers will also be participating.
For more information, see the WJGA Eastern Open website at www.wjga.net/tournaments/schedule/eastern-open/.