The 30th annual Banner Bank Junior Golf Invitational happens Thursday and Friday, July 13-14, on the Walla Walla Country Club course.
The tournament consists of two rounds with the 64 registered participants (boys and girls, ages 12-18, from around Eastern Washington, Northeast Oregon and Northern Idaho) playing 18 holes each day.
Boys and girls will compete separately, further divided into ages groups: ages 12-14 and 15-18.
First-round play is scheduled to get going Thursday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. while the second record starts Friday morning at 7 a.m.
The tournament started in 1993 to showcase talent emerging around the region.
