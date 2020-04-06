Since she spent the winter training for the Eugene Marathon, Jill Juers saw no reason not to follow through with her endeavor despite the April 26 race being canceled due to Covid-19.
On Sunday, the 42-year-old runner from Walla Walla headed out at 8 a.m. in near-perfect weather to run the 26.2-mile distance with support and ongoing cheers from her husband, Doug, and their children, Eliza and Henry.
Friends and fans joined Juers along the route with enthused support and to keep her company, some running with her, others accompanying her on bicycle, and many others cheering her from cars with noise makers and horns along the course.
Juers finished the marathon, her eighth, in four hours, 40 minutes.
"This was a great experience," she said. "I felt so loved and supported by my family and friends. It was heartwarming to be able to see faces of people (from at least 6 feet away) that I have been missing during this time of social distancing. It was an overwhelmingly positive couple of hours during what is a challenging time in all of our lives.”