DAYTON — Jack and Jill Fun Fall Golf for couples is set to begin on Tuesday nights at Touchet Valley Golf Course.

The modified Chapman format tees off with 5:30 p.m. shotgun starts from Tuesday through Sept. 10.

Both players hit tee balls, then play second shots using their partner’s shot location. After the second shots, the team selects one ball location from which to complete the hole.

Players alternate shots until the ball is holed out. Both players then tee off, and Chapman format continues.

Men play from the white tees, ladies from red.

There is an optional winner-takes-all honey pot, with a $5 buy-in per team.

Sign up at the course cafe, or just show up.

Call Bill at 509-382-2199, or Spring at 509-520-6245, for more information.