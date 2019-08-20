Wine Valley Golf Club pro Brady Sharp sits in a tie for second after the first round of the Northwest Open Invitational on his home course on Monday.

PGA Professional Colin Inglis of Emerald Valley Golf Course in Eugene, Ore., posted an 8-under par 64 to lead the field.

Inglis fired eight birdies for matching nines of 32, and no bogeys, to take a three-shot lead headed into today’s second round.

Sharp is tied with Matt Epstein of Inglewood Country Club, in Kenmore, Wash., and David Phay of Whidbey Golf Course in Oak Harbor, three shots behind Inglis.

Round two began this morning, with the final round on Wednesday.

Live scores are available at www.pnwpga.com.