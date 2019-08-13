CLEVELAND — Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig has dropped the appeal for his three-game suspension for his involvement in a brawl when he was with Cincinnati.

Puig will begin serving his ban Monday night when the Indians, who have climbed back into a tie for first in the AL Central, open a three-game series against Boston.

Puig was disciplined for his involvement in the latest benches-clearing incident between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30. The fracas began shortly after Puig was dealt to the Indians as part of a three-team trade that sent right-hander Trevor Bauer from Cleveland to Cincinnati.