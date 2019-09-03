INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts sorted out their quarterback situation Monday.

Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for the foreseeable future and Brian Hoyer will become Brissett’s backup.

A little more than a week after Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement upended Indy’s long-term plans, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Brissett had signed a contract extension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Brissett’s deal came just hours after the Colts announced Hoyer, a longtime backup in the league, would join the team as the new No. 2 on the depth chart. ESPN reported the deal was for three years and $12 million.