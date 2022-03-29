COLLEGE PLACE — Zoe Hardy pitched a gem for College Place High School's varsity softball team Tuesday, March 29, limiting Pendleton to one run on two singles and a walk while chalking up 10 strikeouts, but the Hawks went hitless in winding up with a 1-0 loss.
The Hawks (2-4 record) challenged Pendleton, which scratched out the lone run in the fourth inning.
They will next play April 12 in Athena, with their doubleheader at Weston-McEwen scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
Hawks coach Corey Davis applauded their performance against Pendleton.
"Today's game was all about the pitching," Davis said. "Sauren Garton and Zoe Hardy went head to head in the circle in this non league matchup. Both pitchers were absolutely lights out tonight.
"It's not too often you see a high school softball game that features two total hits and three walks, but that's what we had tonight," he said. "Sauren Garton struck out 17 Hawks and didn't allow a hit on the night. The Hawks could only muster two walks on the night.
"Pendleton wasn't able to muster much more with two singles on the night, however they were able to push across one run for the win.
"Not very often is one run enough in a high school softball game, but for the second straight game it proved to be," Davis said. "I was very proud of the way we competed tonight.
"We have been focusing on our energy levels and on our defense the last week in practice. I thought both of those were much improved tonight.
"I told the girls after the game, it's a process during a long season and you have to be happy with the improvements in the areas you're focusing on.
"Our next point of emphasis in practice will be to put the ball in play with more consistency throughout the lineup. We need to pressure the defense and make them make plays in order to get outs.
"Tonight was a unique night given who was in the circle for them. Sauren is signed to pitch at the Division I level next year, so we knew it was going to be a difficult task to string hits together against her," he said. "However, we still need to keep fighting to barrel up some balls.
"I thought many of our hitters had pretty good approaches at the plate. She was locating very well with velocity and then throwing some spin pitches behind that.
"When you can locate and spin the ball and are constantly getting ahead in the count, the pitcher usually wins. That was the case tonight with both pitchers.
"As good as Sauren was for Pendleton, I thought Zoe was just as good for us. I told her after the game, tonight was the best game she has thrown in a Hawks uniform. She was ahead in the count all night, only allowing one walk, while striking out 10 Buckaroo hitters. She gave up just the two singles on the night.
"Overall it was a great high school softball game. We took on a bigger school and stood toe to toe with them. I told the girls after the game that Pendleton is arguably the best program in the state of Oregon in the last ten years. They play the game correctly and don't make many mistakes.
"For us to play right with them is an accomplishment and we should treat it as one.
"Again, we will be better off two months down the road because of this game. I am proud of the kids and can't wait to see how they bounce back from this. I have a good feeling we are about to go on a good run of real good softball.
"We will get a nice break in the schedule and will be able to enjoy our spring break a bit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.