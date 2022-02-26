STAYTON, Ore. — McLoughlin High School’s boys basketball season ended the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26, with a 69-32 loss to Stayton in an Oregon Class 4A state play-in game.
The Eagles, No. 8 in the latest RPI rankings, improved to 17-5 on the season while the Pioneers ended their campaign 4-14.
Zach Setzer paced the Pioneers offensively with 16 points. He also dished out a pair of assists.
Leo Rodriguez led Mac-Hi's defensive effort with six steals and Mikey Doherty contributed five rebounds.
"Stayton is a very talented, long and athletic team," Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said. "They are one of the favorites to win state and they showed why. Stayton's point guard and potential state player of the year (Jacob) Axmaker started the game off with three deep 3-pointers and Stayton never looked back.
"I am very proud of the seniors (Rodirguez, Setzer, Doherty, Isaac Earls, Andrew Lewis, and Gil Badillo-Parra) who played their last game," Crittenden said. "These guys battled through a lot of adversity this year, but always played hard for each other. We will miss them next year, but we have a lot a young players who gained a ton of knowledge going through the postseason."
