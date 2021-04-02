The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) handed out its all-conference volleyball teams following the season.
Walla Walla Valley Academy junior Sahara Browning was named EWAC Player of the Year, and Knights teammates, seniors Jessica Mitchell and Macyn Scherger, were named to the first team.
Dayton-Waitsburg seniors Sadie Seney, Kathrine Houchin and Teagen Larsen earned all-EWAC second-team honors, along with WWVA junior Celeste Santellano.
Honorable mention went to WWVA junior Rylee King and D-W freshman Makenna Barren.
