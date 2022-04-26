WARDEN, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity baseball team lost both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday, April 26, as the Knights left Warden with 7-0 and 12-2 losses.
Ryan Regalado finished the day with a team-high three hits for the Knights (3-8 record), but they spent most of the day chasing Warden after falling behind by three runs in the very first inning.
The Knights scored their only runs in the fourth inning of the second game, getting a close as 3-2, but Warden eventually answered with eight in the fifth before action stopped due to the mercy rule.
Next, the Knights look to bounce back Friday when they host Tri-Cities Prep for a doubleheader scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.